Ronda Rousey wants to use popular hardcore weapon for her match at WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey wants to use thumbtacks for her upcoming Extreme Rules match against Liv Morgan.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet shocked the world when she signed with WWE and appeared at Royal Rumble 2018. In a matter of months, she won the RAW Women's Championship and became one of the longest reigning champions until she lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

After a long hiatus and maternal leave, she made her return at Royal Rumble 2022 and won the match. After an unsuccessful attempt to capture the title at WrestleMania 38, The Rowdy One finally won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash after defeating Charlotte Flair.

However, Rousey lost her championship to Liv Morgan during a Money in the Bank cash-in at the premium live event.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, The Baddest Women on the Planet spoke about how she would be interested in using thumbtacks for her match against Morgan.

Rousey also said she would prefer kendo sticks as she used it to defeat Charlotte Flair and win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash 2022:

"Definitely thumbtacks.. But, I feel like there's a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv... I do love me some kendo stick; kendo stick is kind of me and a Charlotte thing but I'll bust out the double kendo stick and make it my thing, you know what I mean?"said Rousey. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see what weapons these superstars will be using in their upcoming championship match.

Ronda Rousey jokes about using a chainsaw for her match at Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan was one of the biggest baby faces in the company right now. she became one of the top stars when she won the Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed in her contract by defeating Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Morgan showcased how extreme she could become for her upcoming match with The Baddest Woman on the Plannet when she took out Lacey Evans with a kendo stick and put her through a table.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey joked about using a chainsaw in her upcoming match against Morgan:

"That be kind of crazy if they gave us a chainsaw and made people think I chopped her arm off."

It's an interesting object to add for an Extreme Rules match, but it is unlikely that it will be brought up at the premium live event. The last time WWE used a chainsaw was when Dean Ambrose was feuding with Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania 32.

What objects should Ronda Rousey use for her upcoming match? Sound off in the comment section.

