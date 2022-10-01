Ronda Rousey defeats WWE veteran on SmackDown; gets blindsided by Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey collided with WWE veteran Natalya on the latest episode of SmackDown. After the match, she was involved in a brawl with Liv Morgan.

On this week's show, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took on Natalya in the latter's home country of Canada. After the bell rang, Natalya tried to lock Rousey in the sharpshooter and an ankle lock, but Ronda managed to escape.

The UFC Hall of Famer tried to hit the Piper's Pit, but Natalya countered it into a roll-up. She then performed a clothesline on the former, but only got a two count. Natalya went for a bodyslam, but Ronda Rousey locks in an ankle lock, forcing her to tap out.

After the match, Liv Morgan came out holding a baseball bat, and she had a staredown with Ronda Rousey on the ramp. They then began brawling at ringside, and Rousey hit Morgan with the Piper's Pit on the floor.

They then began fighting over the baseball bat, which ended with Liv being sent over the barricade into the timekeeper's area. Security then came out to separate the two women.

The two stars are currently set to collide for the SmackDown Women's title at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules.

Who do you think will walk out with the SmackDown Women's Title at Extreme Rules? Sound off in the comments below!

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far