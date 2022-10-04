“Miss you”-  Former WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Liv Morgan

Kairi Sane recently sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan via her official Twitter handle.

In mid-2020, Kairi Sane parted ways with WWE after a successful stint in the company. Sane made several close friends during her WWE run, with current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan being one of them.

Earlier today, Sane took to Twitter to send a message to Morgan. She attached a throwback picture with Morgan and wrote that she misses her. Check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Kairi Sane's message to Liv Morgan?

Kairi Sane was one of the most beloved superstars in all of WWE while she was a mainstay in the company. Sane boasts quite a large fan following on Twitter. Here's how her fans reacted to her wholesome message addressed to Morgan:

Unfortunately, Kairi and Liv Morgan never got to face each other in singles competition in WWE. While the two female superstars were in WWE NXT, they teamed up on a couple of occasions.

Sane did quite well for herself as a mid-card star after she made her way to WWE's main roster and is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion (with Asuka).

Earlier this year, Kairi revealed that Vince McMahon told her she could return to the USA 'anytime'. Check out her full comments below:

“I think he is very unusual. Vince also smiled and said, ‘If you want to come back, come back to America anytime.' Vince is very enthusiastic about his work and is still at the forefront of the field. He always gave me and Asuka-san a kind voice, although he sometimes gave strict guidance and training to the players and staff in some games," she said.

As for Liv Morgan, she spent quite a long time doing nothing of note on the main roster but has now finally been given the spotlight. Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to win her first WWE SmackDown Women's title at Money In The Bank 2022. She will be defending the belt against The Baddest Woman On The Planet at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.

Would you like to see Kairi Sane make a return to WWE, somewhere down the line?

