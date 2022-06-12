Vince McMahon told former Women's Champion she can return 'anytime'

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon offered Kairi Sane a return to the company, as per the former NXT Women's Champion.

Kairi Sane parted ways with WWE in December 2021. She also worked as an ambassador for WWE following her exit as a wrestler.

Sane recently spoke with Entamenext and opened up about her relationship with Vince McMahon. She stated that Vince offered her a WWE return if she's interested. She also heaped major praise on the WWE Chairman.

“I think he is very unusual. Vince also smiled and said, ‘If you want to come back, come back to America anytime.' Vince is very enthusiastic about his work and is still at the forefront of the field. He always gave me and Asuka-san a kind voice, although he sometimes gave strict guidance and training to the players and staff in some games," she said. [H/T and credits for the translation to WrestlingInc]

Kairi Sane did quite well during her brief stint in Vince McMahon's promotion

Kairi Sane was offered a WWE deal in 2016. She signed a three-year deal with the company in early 2017. It didn't take her long to make a name for herself as she won the Mae Young Classic tournament later that year. She defeated Shayna Baszler in the finals to win the tournament.

At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, she defeated Baszler again to win her first and only NXT Women's title. Sane lost the belt to Baszler at WWE Evolution, with her reign lasting 71 days. In 2019, Sane formed a tag team with Asuka, with the duo calling themselves The Kabuki Warriors.

They won the Women's Tag Team title on one occasion and held the belts for 181 days before losing to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36.

Sane was one of the most beloved superstars in WWE during her run. The WWE Universe had nothing but respect and admiration for Sane and her exit left many fans upset. If Sane chooses to return to WWE someday, she would certainly receive a big pop from fans.

