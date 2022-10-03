8 WWE Superstars who will make their Extreme Rules debuts in 2022

WWE will hold the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 8. Several superstars on the event's card have previously wrestled at Extreme Rules. Seth Rollins, for example, has a record of five wins and three defeats at the event.

Meanwhile, a few current WWE Superstars will make their Extreme Rules debut this year. While one will have the opportunity to walk out of the event with a championship, another could get his revenge on his opponent in a Fight Pit Match.

Here are eight WWE Superstars who will make their Extreme Rules debut in 2022.

#8. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle will take on Seth Rollins

About two years after signing with WWE in 2018, 36-year-old Matt Riddle made his main roster debut.

Yet, Riddle has never competed at Extreme Rules. He was absent from the event's card in 2020 and 2021. The Original Bro will finally debut at the premium live event when he goes head-to-head against Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match.

Riddle and Rollins last squared off at Clash at the Castle on September 3, which the Original Bro lost.

#7. Karrion Kross

Nearly eight years ago, Karrion Kross kicked off his professional wrestling career. He competed in several promotions (including IMPACT Wrestling) before joining WWE in 2020. The 37-year-old spent less than two years with the company before getting released in November 2021.

Kross did not get a chance to wrestle at Extreme Rules. But the former NXT Champion returned to WWE this August and will finally make his Extreme Rules debut in less than a week.

Since his return, Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre. Next Saturday, the two will square off at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match. The Scottish Warrior has previously competed in two matches at Extreme Rules. He won one and lost the other.

#6. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey appeared at Extreme Rules 2018

In January 2018, Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Nevertheless, she was absent from the Extreme Rules card later that year.

Despite not competing, Rousey sat in the front row to watch the RAW Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force headed to the ring accompanied by Natalya while Bliss had Mickie James in her corner.

As Bliss and James ambushed Natalya during the bout, Rousey jumped the barricade to rescue the BOAT. However, James took her out with a kendo stick. She then helped Bliss pick the win over Jax before fleeing the ring as Natalya and Rousey returned to help their friend.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet later went on a hiatus between April 2019 and January 2022, when she returned to WWE at Royal Rumble.

Rousey will make her Extreme Rules in-ring debut when she squares off against Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#5 & #4. Ridge Holland & Butch

Nearly three years after signing with WWE in 2018, Ridge Holland made his main roster debut on SmackDown, aligning with Sheamus. Earlier this year, former NXT UK Champion Butch (fka Pete Dunne) joined them on the blue brand to form The Brawling Brutes.

While The Celtic Warrior has a long history at Extreme Rules, competing in seven matches, winning four and losing three, his teammates have never competed at the premium live event.

The two will get their first taste of Extreme Rules next Saturday when they team up with their leader Sheamus to square off against Imperium in a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

#3, #2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci (Imperium)

Imperium will make their Extreme Rules debut on Saturday

Like their opponents, Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) will be competing at Extreme Rules for the first time.

Despite being in WWE for several years, none of the group members had the opportunity earlier as they were on NXT until 2022.

Gunther and Kaiser made their main roster debut this April on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Vinci reunited with the group last month ahead of Gunther's match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle.

