"I had an immediate crush on him" - 4 current WWE couples who met in NXT

Several real-life couples are currently in WWE. Some of these duos first met before joining the company, like Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner. Others started dating while working together on the main roster, including Carmella & Corey Graves and Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, a few other current WWE couples started dating whilst working together in NXT 2.0 and NXT UK. While one of these duos recently made their relationship public, another tied the knot.

Here are four current WWE couples who met on NXT.

#4. Noam Dar and Aleah James

After spending a few years as a regular competitor on 205 Live, Naom Dar started wrestling on NXT UK in 2018. Two years later, Aleah James also began competing on the same brand before officially signing a WWE contract in 2021.

While working together on NXT UK, Dar and James seemingly hit it off and started dating. The couple made their relationship public last November. Since then, they have shared many photos together on social media, expressing their love for one another.

James last competed on NXT UK in March when she defeated Stevie Turner via pinfall. Meanwhile, her boyfriend has not wrestled since losing his NXT UK Heritage Cup to Mark Coffey in a British Rounds Match last month.

#3. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Jinny

Before making his main roster debut earlier this year, Gunther spent several years competing on NXT UK, where he shared the locker room with Jinny. While working on the same brand, the two superstars seemingly fell in love and started dating.

Gunther and Jinny made their relationship public in November 2021 by sharing photos together on a date on their Instagram stories.

Last month, the couple seemingly tied the knot as Jinny changed her relationship status on her private Facebook account to married. She also changed her name to Jinny Hahn, adopting Gunther's real-life last name, Hahn.

Gunther and Jinny regularly share photos together on their Instagram accounts, expressing their love for one another.

#2. Montez Ford and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair first met in NXT

In April 2015, Montez Ford joined WWE. About a year later, Bianca Belair also signed with the Stamford-based company. The two superstars then trained together at the Performance Center and competed on NXT.

In an interview with Chasing Glory in 2020, Belair disclosed that she had an immediate crush on Ford when she saw him.

"I had an immediate crush on him, but he got hurt for a while and he disappeared for a little while, for a couple months when I first started, but it was kind of just – it was just an immediate connection and we kind have been inseparable ever since," she said. (H/T: Wrestle Zone)

Ford and Belair dated for a while before tying the knot in 2018 while they were still on the NXT roster.

In 2019, the former United States Marine and his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins made their main roster debut. The Tag Team Triple Crown Champions are currently active on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Belair joined the main roster in 2020. She is currently on the same brand as her husband, where she is the RAW Women's Champion.

#1. NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade

Cora Jade and Bron Breakker made their relationship public with an Instagram story

After competing in a few promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, Cora Jade signed with WWE in January 2021. A month later, Bron Breakker, son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, also joined the company.

The two superstars found success in WWE's third brand, as Breakker successfully captured the NXT Championship less than a year after his debut. Although he lost the title to Dolph Ziggler 63 days later, the 24-year-old recaptured it last April, defeating Ziggler on Monday Night RAW. He is currently the NXT Champion in his second reign.

Jade is also currently one of the top female stars on NXT 2.0. The 21-year-old is now a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Away from the squared ring, Breakker and Jade seemingly developed feelings for one another while working together on NXT 2.0. The couple made their relationship public a few days ago when Jade shared a picture of Breakker from what seemed like a date as an Instagram story, using the "palette heart" filter.

