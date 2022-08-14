Top 5 richest current female WWE Superstars - A legend's daughter, a six-time Women's Champion, a suspended superstar

WWE fined Ronda Rousey for her actions at SummerSlam. The Baddest Woman on the Planet crashed the contract signing of Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler's match at Clash at the Castle on SmackDown. Rousey brought a bag full of money to the ring, revealing that although the company fined her a lot of money, she could afford to pay double the fine. However, she would continue committing the actions that got her fined.

In real life, Rousey is among the wealthiest female superstars on the current roster. Meanwhile, a few other former Women's Champions are also on the list of the top richest female superstars in the Stamford-based company today.

Here are the five richest current WWE female superstars.

#5. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart

Since 2007, Natalya Neidhart has been an active competitor in WWE. She is now a former Divas Champion and former SmackDown Women's Champion. The daughter of Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart has also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Tamina.

She comes from the legendary Hart family and is probably the most experienced competitor in the women's division today, Natalya is one of the wealthiest female superstars in WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is reportedly the fifth wealthiest female competitor on the current roster. The 40-year-old has a net worth of $2 million.

Natalya earns a reported annual salary of $300,000 from the Stamford-based company. She also has a side job. The current SmackDown star writes a weekly column that appears in a few Canadian newspapers.

#4. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is active on Monday Night RAW

In 2013, Alexa Bliss signed a developmental contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. She then spent three years in NXT before making her main roster debut on SmackDown in 2016. The 31-year-old has since become one of the top female competitors on the current roster. She is one of the most accomplished female superstars, winning five Women's Titles and two Women's Tag Team Championships over the past six years.

Bliss is reportedly the fourth wealthiest female superstar in the Stamford-based company. While some sources state that the former RAW Women's Champion's net worth is $2.8 million, others believe it is $2.3 million.

Little Miss Bliss' wealth probably comes mainly from being an in-ring competitor. She reportedly earns an annual salary of $300,000 from the company.

#3. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

The Boss spent nearly a decade in WWE, during which she became a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. Sasha Banks walked out during the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW alongside her tag team partner Naomi. Before leaving the building, the two placed their Women's Tag Team Titles on John Laurinaitis' desk.

The company has since suspended the two superstars. WWE also stripped them from the Women's Tag Team Championships. While some reports suggested that Banks and Naomi were released, others denied these rumors. Recent reports claimed the two ladies have agreed to return to WWE television under Triple H's new leadership.

Banks remains one of the top female superstars on the current roster. The Boss comes at number three on the richest current female superstars list, with a reported net worth of $3 million.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion reportedly earns an annual salary of $250,000 from WWE. Besides her job as a professional wrestler, Banks is also an actress. In 2020, she starred in The Mandalorian.

#2. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is the highest-paid female superstar and the second-wealthiest

Seven years ago, Becky Lynch made her main roster debut after spending two years on NXT. The 35-year-old has since become one of the top superstars on the current roster. She is now a four-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a two-time RAW Women's Champion.

While Big Time Becks is arguably the most popular female superstar in the company today, she is also the highest-paid, with a reported annual salary of $3.1 million.

The former RAW Women's Champion is the second wealthiest female competitor in the company. Lynch comes second on this list with a reported net worth of $6 million.

The 35-year-old recently challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Nevertheless, she came up short. During the match, Big Time Becks sustained a separated shoulder. The company later announced that she would be out of action for several months.

#1. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the wealthiest female superstar on the current roster

Before joining WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey was an Olympic judoka and a UFC legend. The 35-year-old was also an actress. She has appeared in famous movies, including The Expendables 3 and Furious 7.

Rousey competed inside the squared circle for a year, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship, before going on a hiatus after losing the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

In January 2022, the UFC Hall of Famer returned to the wrestling ring to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Despite losing her SmackDown Women's Title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, Rousey later defeated The Queen to capture the championship at WrestleMania Backlash. She held the title for 55 days before dropping it to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank.

At SummerSlam, Rousey attempted to recapture the SmackDown Women's Title from Morgan. However, she controversially lost the bout. The 35-year-old then turned heel, attacking Morgan and the referee.

Rousey's statement on this week's Smackdown is correct. The Baddest Woman on the Planet can indeed afford to pay fines. Besides being the second-highest-paid female superstar, with a reported annual salary of $2.1 million, she is also the wealthiest, with a reported net worth of $13 million.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil