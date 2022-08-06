6 highest-paid female WWE Superstars in 2022

Several WWE Superstars earn millions of dollars annually. Brock Lesnar is currently the highest-paid performer in the company, with a base salary of five million dollars in addition to $500,000 per main-event appearance. Meanwhile, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes in second on the highest-paid superstars list with a reported salary of five million dollars.

Although there are several household names in the women's division today, no female superstars are among the five highest-paid stars in the company. The highest-paid female in the company earns about two million dollars less than The Tribal Chief.

Here are the six highest-paid female superstars in 2022.

#6. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

After wrestling for a few years on the independent circuit, Bayley signed a contract with WWE in 2012. She spent about four years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2016.

Bayley has grown into one of the top female superstars today. The Role Model is also one of the highest-paid. According to several reports, the 33-year-old currently earns a salary of $350,000.

Last year, Bayley tore her ACL while training at the Performance Center. The injury took the former SmackDown Women's Champion out of action for over a year. However, she recently returned to WWE at SummerSlam as the leader of a new faction that includes Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Last Monday, the new group targeted Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. They are also currently feuding with RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka

Asuka is a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion

Since 2015, Asuka has been an active competitor in the company. The 40-year-old is currently one of the most accomplished female superstars on the roster, as she is a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

Like Bayley, The Empress of Tomorrow also reportedly earns a salary of $350,000 annually from WWE, which puts her at number five on this list.

Asuka is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Last Monday, she went head-to-head against Alexa Bliss. However, their match ended in no contest after Bayley's stable attacked them both.

#4. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster

After competing for about three years on NXT, Alexa Bliss made her main roster debut on SmackDown in July 2016. The 30-year-old quickly became one of the top female competitors in the company, winning five women's titles and two Women's Tag Team Championships.

Due to her status in the women's division, Little Miss Bliss is one of the highest-paid female competitors in the promotion, with a reported salary of $350,000.

Last April, Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera. About a month later, she returned to action on Monday Night RAW, where she is currently an active competitor. The former RAW Women's Champion recently disclosed that she plans to reclaim her place at the top of the women's division after failing to win a major title since 2018.

#3. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women's Champion

Since joining the company in 2012, Charlotte Flair has proven herself as one of the most talented athletes on the current WWE roster. The Queen is now a 13-time Women's Champion and a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

The 36-year-old is reportedly the third-highest-paid female competitor in the company today, with an annual salary of $1.1 million.

Flair had not competed since May when she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Following the match, The Queen took time off from wrestling to tie the knot with current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 27, 2022, in Andrade's home country of Mexico.

#2. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the second-highest-paid female superstar

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after a nearly three-year absence from the wrestling ring. The UFC Hall of Famer won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

Although Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, she captured the championship at WrestleMania Backlash after defeating The Queen in an I Quit Match.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet held the title for 55 days before Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and defeated her to capture the championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Being a mega-star even outside of wrestling, many might believe Rousey would be the highest-paid female superstar in the company. However, she is not. The 35-year-old reportedly earns an annual salary of $2.1 million, which makes her the second-highest-paid female competitor.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently lost a SmackDown Women's Title match controversially to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. After the bout, she attacked Morgan and the referee, turning from face to heel. Due to her actions, the company suspended her indefinitely.

#1. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Over the past nine years, Becky Lynch has established herself as one of the most popular superstars in WWE. The 35-year-old is also one of the most accomplished, having won six Women's Championships.

Despite taking nearly a year off to have her first child with her husband, Seth Rollins, Lynch returned at the 2021 SummerSlam and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship in a matter of seconds. She later exchanged her title with the then-RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair when they switched brands in the 2021 Draft.

Since losing the RAW Women's Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, Lynch has tried to recapture it several times. Her last attempt came at SummerSlam 2022 when she squared off against Belair in a title match. However, she came up short. After the bout, Big Time Becks turned babyface and shook her opponent's hand.

Lynch is currently the highest-paid female competitor in Vince McMahon's company, with a reported annual salary of $3.1 million.

WWE recently announced that the six-time Women's Champion would be out of action for several months after sustaining a separated shoulder during her match against Belair.

