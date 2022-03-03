5 highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2022

WWE is a massive global company. The scale of its reach has increased to a great extent in the last few years. New premium live events in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and India are some of the best examples to explain the promotion's better-than-ever remuneration.

This success has only been achieved by the relentless hard work of the performers. The product directly depends upon the competitors' performance, and it is made sure that they are paid well in return.

It is no secret that professional wrestlers are handsomely paid for each time they enter the squared circle. But which stars are paid the most?

This list only includes stars whose estimated income is available publicly. The earnings of superstars like Edge and John Cena are not known as of this year.

Here are five of the highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2022.

#5 In our list of highest-paid WWE superstars in 2022 - AJ Styles

AJ Styles has re-signed with WWE. Fightful Select has confirmed the story, which was mentioned recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.We're told this is a "big money deal"

AJ Styles joined the company in 2016 after debuting as a Royal Rumble match entrant. He is one of the most beloved stars and gets paid accordingly.

According to the latest reports from Fightful and Wrestling Observer, the former WWE Champion signed has recently signed a new deal that pays him over three million dollars a year.

He might have wrestled as a tag team competitor for over a year, but the company has made sure to offer him a contract of a main eventer. He is currently booked to face Edge at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Seth Rollins is one of the highest-paid superstars currently in the company

Seth Rollins deserves to be on this list.

Ever since his gigantic debut as a Shield member in 2012, Seth Rollins has always been one of the main attractions of WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who has been around for about a decade now.

The company has made sure to pay him enough to ensure that he doesn't join any other promotion. Over the years, his pay has increased consistently.

The Visionary is among the most important assets of WWE, earning well over three million dollars a year. Considering the quality of his in-ring and mic skills, he might become the company's highest-paid superstar soon.

#3. Randy Orton is one of the highly-paid veterans in the promotion

The Apex Predator is a verified Legend

Randy Orton is currently one of the most respected superstars in the company. He has been around for over 21 years and has proved his worth as one of the greatest of all time.

The Viper has always been among the top five stars regarding salary. He is one of the best when it comes to selling seats and merchandise and is estimated to earn more than four million dollars each year.

He is and will always remain one of the best professionals to ever step into the squared circle. He's currently entertaining the fans alongside his tag team partner Riddle. Hopefully, he will transition into the main event scene very soon.

#2. Roman Reigns is one of the highest-earning superstars currently in WWE

The Head of The Table, alongside his special counsel

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for years now. His "Tribal Chief" gimmick has also brought immense appreciation from fans and critics.

His annual salary is estimated to be over five million dollars in 2022. This makes him the second-highest to generate revenues for himself and his family.

Considering that he is the Tribal Chief of the company, he is worth every penny the company offers him. As of now, he is set to headline this year's WrestleMania alongside the #1 in our list.

#1, Brock Lesnar is the highest-paid WWE Superstar in 2022

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant stars to ever step into a WWE ring. Over the years, he has achieved almost every accolade in the company.

He is the best when it comes to star power. The former UFC Champion is considered one of the biggest attractions in the business. His estimated annual salary includes five million dollars of the base price. In addition to that, he earns a total of $500,000 per main event appearance.

It is no surprise that Brock Lesnar topped our list of highest-earning superstars in 2022. As of now, he will face Roman Reigns as the WWE Champion at WrestleMania in a match touted to be the biggest Mania match in history.

