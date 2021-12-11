9 WWE Superstars who have called off their engagements

Although they were close to getting married, a few WWE Superstars decided to call off their engagements.

Several WWE Superstars announced their engagement in 2021, including Sheamus, Carmella, and Dana Brooke. A few others got engaged to their partners in the past few years. However, not all these love stories had happy endings.

Some wrestlers decided to break up with their partners after their engagement. One superstar ended her relationship with her fiancé just a month before their wedding. Today, a few of these WWE wrestlers are already in new relationships. Some are even engaged again or married.

Here are nine WWE Superstars who have previously called off their engagements.

#8 & #9. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss & former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss joined WWE in mid-2013 and made her televised debut a few months later. During her time in NXT, Bliss became the manager of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy. As they worked together on-screen, the 30-year-old and Murphy got into a romantic relationship.

Bliss and Murphy dated for nearly two years before announcing their engagement in January 2017. However, the couple split a year later. Despite keeping their relationship private, Bliss addressed her breakup with Murphy as she answered a fan's question about her relationship status on Twitter in 2020.

"Buddy & I split back in early ish 2018 . We share the animals and are friends," she wrote.

Little Miss Bliss is currently in a relationship with musician Ryan Cabrera. The couple started dating in early 2020. In November of that same year, Bliss and Cabrera announced their engagement. They are now planning to have their wedding next year.

Bliss continues to work in WWE. Nonetheless, she has not competed since losing to Charlotte Flair in a RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules last September. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has granted Bliss time off to undergo sinus surgery.

Meanwhile, WWE released Murphy from his contract last June. He recently joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

