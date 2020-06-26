Alexa Bliss reveals how her relationship with Murphy has been following split

Alexa Bliss was reportedly even engaged to the WWE Superstar.

Little Miss Bliss also posted an adorable photo with her current boyfriend.

Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss has been quite open about her relationship history, but there are still sections of the fanbase who are confused about the same. That's understandable as you'd find all kinds of information on the internet that may not always be accurate.

Alexa Bliss was reportedly engaged to Murphy, and it was called off in September 2018. Recently on Twitter, a fan asked Alexa Biss about her relationship status with the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

Bliss revealed that she and Murphy split way back in the early part of 2018. Little Miss Bliss added that she is still friends with Murphy and the two share animals to this day.

Buddy & I split back in early ish 2018 . We share the animals and are friends :)✌🏻 https://t.co/Fo6iwgSlYJ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

The 5-time WWE Women's Champion is currently in a relationship with singer Ryan Cabrera, and she even posted an adorable photo with the American musician after her tweet about Murphy.

He makes me laugh ... often 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uEHDRkGo0m — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss also had to recently deal with online threats from a Twitter user that were explicitly directed towards her boyfriend, Ryan Cabrera.

The user in question said that he'd kill yan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss wasn't happy with the comment. She took a screenshot of the tweet and sent it to the relevant department who'd look into the matter.

Alexa Bliss' Twitter account was locked earlier this month, and such unfavourable fan interactions are a prime example behind her decision to regulate her social media activity.

Alexa Bliss' WWE status

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross recently lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks on the episode of SmackDown of June 6th. Bliss and Cross' second title reign ended at the 62-day mark. They fell short of reclaiming the titles in a triple threat match at Backlash which involved the new champions and The IIconics.

There are no hints regarding the storyline direction for Alexa Bliss. Still, she could continue to compete with Cross in the women's tag team division, which is expected to get stronger with Bayley and Banks as the titleholders.

Alexa Bliss has been away from the singles title picture for a considerable amount of time, and it won't be out of bounds for her to get back into contention for one, presumably for Bayley's SmackDown Women's title.