5 current WWE Superstars and their celebrity lookalikes

A few WWE Superstars look like some famous celebrities from other industries.

The University of Adelaide conducted a study in 2015 which proved that the odds of having a real-life doppelganger are about one in a trillion. However, a few WWE Superstars and some celebrities somehow look alike.

Many wrestling fans have pointed out the resemblance between these superstars and celebrities on social media over the past few years. Some even expressed their desire to see some wrestling stars and their celebrity lookalikes in the same place.

Here are five superstars and their celebrity lookalikes.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss - Bebe Rexha

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular superstars on the current roster. Since joining Vince McMahon's company nearly eight years ago, she has captured the eye of the WWE Universe not only with her skills but also with her beauty.

Over the past few years, some wrestling fans have pointed out the resemblance between Bliss and Bebe Rexha. The 32-year-old singer and songwriter and Bliss are both blonde and look alike from certain angles.

The former RAW Women's Champion is no stranger to the music industry. Bliss is currently in a relationship with singer and musician Ryan Cabrera. The couple announced their engagement in November 2020.

That same year, Bowling For Soup released a song named after the former RAW Women's Champion and she even appeared in the song's music video.

Their love for acting is another thing Bliss and Rexha have in common. While the current superstar has not ruled out pursuing an acting career in the future, the singer starred in Queenpins last year.

The 5 Feet of Fury has not competed in Vince McMahon's company since her defeat against Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last September. Nonetheless, Bliss recently returned to television, appearing on Monday Night RAW.

