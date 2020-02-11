Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick reveals incredible story behind Alexa Bliss collaboration [Exclusive]

Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick revealed how he and Bliss became friends!

Alexa Bliss isn't just taking the WWE Universe by storm these days, Five Feet of Fury has made a monumental impression in the world of music - thanks to an incredibly catchy hit song from Bowling For Soup, simply named Alexa Bliss.

The word 'hit' simply can't be understated in that sentence, with the YouTube video smashing 500,000 views on YouTube within its first three days of release - and showing no signs of slowing down - but how did this insane collaboration happen in the first place?

I asked Jaret Reddick of Bowling For Soup ahead of the first show of their UK tour, where 'Alexa Bliss' would make its live debut!

I was actually at a wrestling event with my son, who's 13, and we were watching, and Alexa Bliss came out. Big reaction! At the time, she was the champ, and I said, "You know, that girl there likes your dad's band," and he's like, "No, she doesn't!" So I just hit her up on Instagram like, "Hey, we're here!"

The Bowling For Soup frontman would go on to reveal that he and Bliss became friends after Five Feet of Fury invited him and his son out to a Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia.

Fastforward, she invited us to come out to the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia a few years ago, we did, we met, became friends and, yeah, the rest is kind of history. She grew up listening to Bowling For Soup, and had seen us before in Columbus, and it's all in the song, really. That's the story!

You can watch the entire interview between myself and Jaret Reddick below, in which the pop punk icon discusses Vince McMahon's reaction to the song among other things.

Meanwhile, Bowling For Soup would debut the song live in Glasgow, Scotland, last night - and it looks like becoming a staple of their setlist! You can watch a clip of the live debut below.

Thanks to Jaret Reddick for taking the time to chat with me.

You can follow Jaret here and Bowling For Soup here.