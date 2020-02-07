Bowling For Soup release 'Alexa Bliss' song & video starring Five Feet of Fury herself [WATCH]

Little Miss Bliss stars in 'Alexa Bliss'

Late last year, Alexa Bliss was photographed with pop-punk icons Bowling For Soup as the band teased big things in the works with Little Miss Bliss. Well, we've finally found out the pay-off - an incredible crossover song starring the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion!

The song is very much in the same vein as cult classic Girl All The Bad Guys Want, and even mentions the anthem as being Bliss' favourite song, before namedropping Little Miss Bliss' pet pig Larry Steve.

Bliss doesn't just play a starring role as the subject of the song, but also throughout the video - bursting into the bedroom of two young fans before hanging out with them for the day, playing pool in a 'Girl All The Bad Guys Want' T-shirt, rocking out on guitar, jumping on a trampoline, playing Uno, baking - and, of course, watching wrestling!

You can watch the video for Alexa Bliss by Bowling For Soup below!

If you'd like to read the lyrics to 'Alexa Bliss' by Bowling For Soup, we've transcribed them below:

She saw me for the first time in Columbus

She was with her friends and I was in a tour bus

A few months later she was wearing my shirt in a photoshoot

I didn't even know that she was famous

How could someone so pretty be so dangerous?

She's only 5' tall but maybe 5'2" in her wrestling boots

And I hear she can even sing

She's the champ of everything

Hey! Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

Hey! How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it's like heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

She says some really mean stuff to the other wrestlers

Some say they hate her but they just don't get her

And if you try to bring her down, she'll say "Bless your heart"

Her favorite song's "Girl All the Bad Guys Want"

Sometimes she cheats but she never gets caught, yeah

She's got a pig named Larry-Steve and he's so smart

I love to watch her in the ring

To me she's the champ of everything

Hey! Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

Hey! How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss just powerbombed Becky into a table

Your new Women's Champion - Alexa Bliss!

Hey! Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

Hey! How can a chick on TV make me feel like this?

She's got a finishing move called Twisted Bliss

And it's like my heart is caught in a sleeper hold

Woah-oh-oh

Why can't every girl be more like Alexa Bliss?

Alexa Bliss

Larry-Steve