4 positives & 3 negatives from Roman Reigns' record-breaking run as WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has officially become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. He surpassed Brock Lesnar's record of 503 days and doesn't look like slowing down.

Right from the moment he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend at Payback 2020, The Tribal Chief has been relentless in his dominance over WWE. He is the undisputed top star in the company while performing at a level fitting for the accolade.

The past 504 days have displayed the best Reigns has ever been, whether he had Paul Heyman by his side, The Usos with him, or all of them together. However, it hasn't been completely perfect, at least from an external standpoint. There have been a few issues among this all-time great Universal Title reign.

Let's take a look at three positives and three negatives from Roman Reigns' record-breaking run as Universal Champion.

#7 Positive: Roman Reigns has elevated several stars

WWE has done a good job in building up challengers for Roman Reigns on SmackDown, particularly at the start of his Universal Title reign. Several stars have been made to look incredible opposite The Tribal Chief, even if their pursuit of gold ended in defeat.

Jey Uso reached a level nobody thought was possible through his feud with Reigns, as the cousins told a fascinating story of emotion and pressure. He and Jimmy Uso are now dominating the blue brand alongside The Head of the Table.

Every superstar to step up to the Universal Champion has raised their game in the ring and as characters. Even if he always wins, Reigns has been quite unselfish during this run. He always makes his opponents better.

#6 Negative: WWE has neglected some of them after losing to Roman Reigns

While several stars were elevated to face Roman Reigns, WWE hasn't always done a good job in booking them after their defeat to The Tribal Chief. Established names like Rey Mysterio and Edge did not suffer this fate, but the likes of Cesaro and Kevin Owens certainly have.

The Swiss Superman felt like a megastar during his match against Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. However, he slid back down the card afterward, losing multiple matches to Seth Rollins and languishing in the mid-card.

Kevin Owens also fell slightly off the card after a hard-fought rivalry with the Universal Champion. It is one thing for WWE to push certain stars into world title contention, but Vince McMahon needs to do a better job in following up with them after their feud with Reigns.

