"They thought it was so bad" - Liv Morgan reveals the origin behind her WWE ring name

During a recent interview, WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan revealed how she got her current ring name.

Liv is a homegrown WWE Superstar and has never competed in any other wrestling promotion outside of the company. She was trained by the Performance Center and got signed to a contract when she was only 20 years old.

Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes about her moniker, Liv Morgan stated that she was asked to choose between either 'Liv Morgan' or 'Liv Gallows.' She picked the former, although she admitted that she didn't like the name Morgan at first.

"The real background is that when you arrive to Performance Center when it's time to create your character, you send in like a list of names, right. And I must have sent in like three different list of names (...) All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. (...) I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, 'Alright, you're either Liv Morgan or you're Liv Gallows. And I was like...I guess I picked Liv Morgan. And I always liked the name Liv, I didn't really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all and I found so many little puns to use Liv for," said Morgan.

What's next for Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW?

Liv Morgan challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Day 1, but she was unable to win the title. On this week's episode of RAW, it was revealed that she will compete in a triple threat match next week involving Bianca Belair and Doudrop.

The winner of the bout will earn an opportunity at Big Time Becks' RAW Women's Title. Even if Liv Morgan doesn't win the match, she could still get another title shot against Becky by winning the Royal Rumble match. She'll go on to face The Man at WrestleMania 38 for the most prestigious prize in the RAW women's division.

