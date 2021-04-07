5 WWE Superstars who have non-wrestling YouTube shows

Many WWE Superstars are multi-talented. While some of them can sing and dance, others showcase their different talents on their own YouTube shows.

YouTube is a platform where you can create a channel and produce your own show. Five WWE Superstars have launched non-wrestling YouTube shows in the past few years.

Their in-ring success followed them to the video-sharing website as they managed to get thousands of followers. The shows are about cooking, gaming, food reviewing, and working out, among other things.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have non-wrestling YouTube shows.

#5 WWE's Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville - Damandyz Donutz

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville broadcast a donut-tasting show on YouTube called Damandyz Donutz. They launched it in August 2018 on their personal YouTube channels. The two WWE Superstars later created an official channel for the series, where they have over 57 thousand subscribers.

Deville spoke about the idea of the show in an interview with FanSided.

"It’s our baby, myself and Mandy Rose. We’ve been best friends since we started in WWE together five years ago. And we would always go to Krispy Kreme when the light was on and the donuts were hot. And we would post it on our Instagram story, not thinking anything of it. We’re both food lovers and we just love donuts. We started getting a lot of messages and people’s minds were blown by the fact that we eat donuts, I guess because we’re athletes and we work out a lot, we’re in good shape. They couldn’t believe that we ate donuts and we were like, you know, we’re people too. Life’s all about balance.

“So we would make these videos. One time we were dancing with the donuts and we had Krispy Kreme hats on and our fans were just loving it. I think it’s because it was a more relatable side to us than what they see on TV or in the ring. I think they liked seeing a goofier side of Sonya/Daria. So we planted that seed five years ago and when we got called up to Monday Night Raw, we knew it was the perfect time to do a YouTube series.”

The series has over 45 episodes, but their last post came nearly eight months ago when Rose presented an episode by herself. Rose and Deville hosted many WWE Superstars on their series. Liv Morgan's episode is the most watched with over 400 thousand views.

