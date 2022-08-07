4 Current WWE Superstars and their former United States military ranks

Several former WWE Superstars have previously served in the military in the United States and other countries, including Iran and Canada. For example, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a Specialist in the 202nd Military Police Company in the United States Army. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Road Dogg was a Platoon Sergeant in the Marine Corps.

A few current WWE Superstars have also served in the United States Armed Forces before finding their way into professional wrestling. Their military ranks varied between Privates and Sergeants.

Here are four current WWE Superstars and their former military ranks.

#4. Lacey Evans

SmackDown superstar Lacey Evans is a former United States Marine

When she was only 19, Lacey Evans decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. The 32-year-old had a difficult childhood and wanted to learn a better way of life.

In an interview with the Military Times, Evans disclosed why she chose the Marine Corps instead of any other military branch.

"When I looked at the military, the branches across the board as an option to not only get out of that situation, but to find the life that I was looking for as a young 19 year-old woman, as soon as I walked into the recruiting station, when I found out that the Marines are the most challenging, I was like that's what I need in my life," she said. (1:04 - 1:25)

The WWE Superstar spent five years in the United States Marines between 2009 and 2014. During her time in service, she was a Sergeant.

"I was a Sergeant an E-5 in the United States Marine Corps, my MOS was Military Police, 5811, and SRT my secondary MOS was SRT, and I served five years active duty, three inactive reserve, and I was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina," she explained. (0:20- 0:37)

In 2016, Evans joined WWE. She is currently active on SmackDown. However, she has not competed on the blue brand since July 1, when she, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi lost to Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Liv Morgan.

#3. The United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley enlisted in the U.S. Army after college

While in high school, Bobby Lashley enrolled in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program. After graduating from college, he walked in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the United States Army in 1999.

The All Mighty wrestled under the Army's World Class Athlete Program, winning a gold and silver medal for the Conseil International du Sport Militaire World Championships Senior Freestyle event.

Lashley spent three years in service. The former WWE Champion was a Sergeant when he left the Army in 2002.

Three years after leaving the military, The All Mighty joined WWE. Although he left the Stamford-based company to pursue other options in wrestling and outside the wrestling business, he returned to WWE in 2018. He currently holds the United States Championship on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton Pics;) @OrtonPics Since its memorial day heres a pic of @RandyOrton serving in our nations Marine Corp http://t.co/bKZDeLVi Since its memorial day heres a pic of @RandyOrton serving in our nations Marine Corp http://t.co/bKZDeLVi

After finishing high school in 1998, Randy Orton did not consider becoming a professional wrestler like his father, Bob Orton Jr., his uncle, Barry Orton, and his grandfather, Bob Orton. He also allegedly hated school and had no intention of going to college. Hence, he decided to join the United States Marine Corps.

The Viper became a Private First Class. He served in the 1st battalion, 4th Marines. Nevertheless, Orton's time in the Marine Corps was anything but perfect. After disobeying an order from a commanding officer and going AWOL twice, he received a bad conduct discharge in 1999.

After working for a period at a gas station, Orton finally decided to give wrestling a shot. He joined WWE in 2001 and has become one of the company's top superstars.

The former WWE Champion is now on the Monday Night RAW roster. However, he is currently out of action due to a back injury.

#1. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford

During his high school days, Montez Ford enrolled in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program, in which he reached the rank of battalion XO (executive officer). After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Ford explained why he decided to become a United States Marine.

"I graduated high school after doing four years of the ROTC program, during which time I actually made it to battalion XO (executive officer). I chose the Marines because at that point in time, my mother and my family were going through a few complications and I didn’t want the burden of having to worry about me on them. I took on the pleasure of going and serving my country for four years and I think it was the best decision I’ve made to date," he said.

Upon enlisting in the United States Marines after high school, recruits usually enter the service at the rank of Private. Since there is no visible insignia on Ford's uniform in his military photos, Ford was probably a Private during his time in service.

Ford served in the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion Marines for four years. Three years after leaving the U.S. Marines in 2012, the 32-year-old joined WWE. He is currently active on Monday Night RAW as a member of The Street Profits.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far