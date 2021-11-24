5 couples currently on WWE's main roster

After the release of several WWE Superstars over the past two years, there are only a few real-life couples left on the main roster.

WWE have had many real-life couples in the past few years, including Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black & Zelina Vega. Nonetheless, the company has let go of several superstars splitting real-life couples. While Flair and Vega are still in WWE at the moment, their partners have both joined AEW.

A few other couples are more fortunate so far as they are both still working together in WWE. However, the number of real-life couples on the WWE main roster has declined drastically over the past 24 months. Today, only a few remain.

Here are five couples currently on WWE's main roster:

#5. WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are among the few remaining real-life couples on the WWE main roster. The two WWE Superstars are active on Monday Night RAW, where Lynch holds the women's championship. Big Time Becks' husband could also become champion soon as he is now the number one contender for Big E's WWE Title.

Lynch and Rollins' relationship kicked off in early 2019. They dated for several months before announcing their engagement in August that same year. On the May 11, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW, The Man revealed that she was pregnant. She gave birth to her and Rollins' daughter, Roux, last December. The couple then tied the knot last June.

Both Lynch and Rollins recently competed at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The RAW Women's Champion went head-to-head with her SmackDown counterpart Charlotte Flair and came out victorious. Meanwhile, The Visionary led Team RAW to victory over Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match.

Last Monday, Rollins was involved in an incident where a fan jumped the barricade and attacked him.

