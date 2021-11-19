3 WWE Superstars whose careers declined and 3 whose careers thrived in 2021

While several WWE Superstars have had a good year so far, others' careers have declined in 2021.

A few WWE Superstar are currently living their best days as their careers have thrived in the past 11 months. Some of them have only joined the main roster in late 2020 and earlier this year. Nonetheless, they successfully found their way to the top, winning championships and participating in major events.

Some WWE veterans have also enjoyed 2021 so far. Although they spent many years in the company, they have never reached the level of success that they did this year.

Meanwhile, a few other WWE Superstars' careers have suffered significant setbacks in the past 11 months. A former champion, who was once one of the top wrestlers on the WWE roster, barely won a few matches in 2021. Other superstars who fought for titles last year are now barely appearing on WWE television. Some former NXT Superstars have also struggled after moving to the main roster this year.

Here are three WWE Superstars whose careers declined and three whose careers thrived in 2021.

#6. WWE Superstar Bianca Belair's career thrived in 2021

This year has probably been the best in Bianca Belair's pro wrestling career. The 32-year-old moved from NXT to the main roster last year. However, she only had a few matches on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown throughout 2020. In 2021, the story has been different for The EST of WWE.

Belair started this year by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. Her victory guaranteed her a title shot at WrestleMania. She then went into an entertaining feud with Sasha Banks on SmackDown.

The two wrestlers squared off for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 37. Belair defeated Banks to capture her first-ever title in WWE. Banks and Belair later won an ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment in 2021.

The EST of WWE held the SmackDown Women's Title for four months before losing it to the returning Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Despite suffering some losses in the past few weeks, 2021 will be a year to remember for Belair as she has established herself as a top talent on the main roster.

