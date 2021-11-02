“It’s only up from here” - Dana Brooke sends out defiant tweet after recent WWE downfall

Dana Brooke's downfall in WWE has been greatly exaggerated.

It's been a rough couple of months for Dana Brooke on the WWE RAW roster following Mandy Rose's move to WWE NXT. Not only has there been no real direction for her, but she was also brutally buried by Corey Graves on commentary in a recent match that really riled up the WWE Universe online.

Dana Brooke took to social media this afternoon to address everything that's been going on lately.

"People praying on my down fall... That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it's only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that's my passion! I got this!!! *raised hands emoji*," Dana Brooke tweeted.

What's next for Dana Brooke on WWE RAW?

While many members of the WWE roster have benefitted from a change of scenery following the 2021 WWE Draft, Dana Brooke found herself remaining on Monday nights for the foreseeable future.

This might not necessarily be bad, as she has many new faces to stand across the ring with on WWE RAW. However, moving shows after a rough couple of months on RAW would have definitely been a positive change for her.

Perhaps Dana Brooke can rejoin WWE's women's tag team division by finding a new partner on RAW to replace NXT Champion, Mandy Rose. Beyond Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., who currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, there are no other established women's tag teams right now due to the company splitting them all up in the draft.

This might be the perfect opportunity for Brooke to get herself back on track in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Dana Brooke's spot on WWE RAW? Do you see things getting better for her in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

