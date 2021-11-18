Sasha Banks reveals how and when she found out she was main eventing WrestleMania

Sasha Banks was praying and dreaming that she would main event WrestleMania with Bianca Belair.

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss all things WWE. When asked about main eventing night one of WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair, Banks admitted she didn't know it was going to happen ahead of time.

"I didn’t know that we were going to main event WrestleMania but I was praying and dreaming about it," Sasha Banks said. "I felt like I was competing with Drew [McIntyre] and Bobby [Lashley] and that whole week. I was like ‘do I talk to Vince? Do I not?’ I was like yanno what, if he thinks I’m frickin good and can main event then let it happen. Next thing you know, I get to frickin WrestleMania and I find out I’m main eventing. How frickin cool is that? The day before, I’m like wow. Everything can come into fruition if you just don’t give up on your dream."

Sasha Banks has high praise for Bianca Belair

This main event was the first in front of fans in almost a year and a half, and Banks had nothing but high praise for Belair over how quickly she's taken to the business.

"I went out there and I was on a whole different level and zone," Sasha Banks continued. "This was our first time back in front of fans for a year and a half that I just couldn’t believe even happened. To wrestle without fans is one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced but I’m so thankful to know that I can do it and I can do anything. To be rewarded with WrestleMania 37 against Bianca Belair, who her talent just speaks for itself. She came in so fast, so quick and got it. She is incredible and I just loved to see her growth. For her to come in so quick and fast and get like this, I can’t wait to see in the next five years how good she’s going to be."

What do you make of Sasha Banks' comments? Did you enjoy her match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

