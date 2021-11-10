Matt Riddle on the backstage hate for RK-Bro

Grappling Matt Riddle for top control is a bad idea and you might want to rethink your choices. Riddle was a fully fledged mixed martial artist before he joined WWE. Riddle is a talented grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

He steps into the squared circle with bad intentions and can dish out punishment in any way shape or form. What his opponents might not know is that Matt Riddle, although a carefree guy, is fully capable of putting your lights out.

Having a specific move-set has only catered to the explosiveness of the wrestling he brings. Exploder suplexes, sleeper suplexes, fisherman busters, you name it Matt knows it.

In a session with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, the King of Bros revealed that his partnership with Randy Orton has made him quite a polarizing figure in the locker room.

“No, I think people hate me even more now that I’m with Randy, ‘This son of a b**ch thinks he’s untouchable now.’ I try to tell Vince (McMahon) and other people, it’s part of my persona. It’s part of what makes me popular". Riddle stated.

The former UFC star appeared undaunted by the reaction of his fellow wrestlers and stated that his skills bring credibility to his matches.

“I’m legit, I’ve fought in the UFC. Anyone can test me anytime. Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s**t. It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash. “For me, isn’t that my job? Make people care about what we’re doing and talk trash so people say, ‘Oh man, I’d watch that fight!’ Or is it real?”. opined Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton captured gold at SummerSlam 2021

Omos and AJ Styles were dethroned by the OG Bro and The Viper Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2021 in a Tag Team Championship match.

Although no stranger to championship gold, this victory gave Riddle his first title on the main roster. He had previously captured the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Pete Dunne.

The duo successfully defended their titles against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on the October 25 edition of RAW.

Adversity breeds excellence and Matt Riddle has proven time after time that he is no slouch when it comes to excellence. It is safe to assume that AJ and Omos will be gunning to regain their titles.

