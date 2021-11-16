How long before we see the end of RK-Bro?

The relationship between the unlikely duo of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle has always been tenuous at best, despite all of their success as RK-Bro. One of the more compelling and entertaining WWE storylines over the last year saw the ultimate goofball, Riddle, trying to win over the ultra-serious Viper.

After weeks of teasing that they would finally join forces, they did. RK-Bro went on to capture the RAW tag team titles at SummerSlam - which they continue to hold to this day. The angle has provided for some great backstage vignettes between the pair of polar opposite partners.

💥N̵̯̜̭͂͂̊̑̀È̸̛͈̝̜̝̓̓͊Ö̴̟̰̲̯̠͙̍̑̑͊̚💥™  @AllElite_Neo



#WWERaw "is that a snake in your pocket or are you just as happy as I am" 😂. God I love the RK-BRO backstage segments so much "is that a snake in your pocket or are you just as happy as I am" 😂. God I love the RK-BRO backstage segments so much#WWERaw

For months, we've seen the Legend Killer act as both a mentor and schoolmaster to the King of Bros, leading to some of the best segments on WWE RAW. Their 'odd couple' duo have been just as entertaining outside the ring as they have been excellent inside of it.

It's been a very compelling storyline, with veteran performer Orton always at odds with his younger counterpart. On the flip side, Riddle plays the role of a naive knucklehead to perfection. RK-Bro took oil and water and somehow mixed it into perfect chemistry.

But how long before we see the dissolution of RK-Bro?

We keep seeing hints of it week after week, with Orton growing increasingly frustrated with his protege. The latest episode of RAW saw him screaming at Riddle for not only rescuing Big E, but also for being too friendly with The Street Profits.

RK-Bro has business to handle this Sunday as the duo will be battling Smackdown tag team champions The Usos for brand supremacy. So, a break-up won't be happening at that event.

But we have seen The Apex Predator turn on multiple partners in the past. It's almost in his blood, and we could very well see him losing the last straw soon. Likely if the team drops the RAW titles by RIddle making some kind of mistake that costs them the match.

On the other hand, we could see the ultimate swerve if Riddle could finally get tired of being berated and unleash much of his MMA prowess on Orton. This would be a total shocker.

Either way, it almost seems inevitable that this relationship will end in ugly fashion, leading to a feud between the two. As much as the fans probably don't want to see that happen yet, it's going to occur at some point.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The only question is... When?

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Arjun