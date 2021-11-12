"My goal is to take all four of them down by pinfall" - Bianca Belair details her plans for WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair recently spoke about her dream matchup situation for WrestleMania 38.

On a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, the EST of WWE discussed possible matchups for her heading into WrestleMania next year.

Belair mentioned that she wanted to be in the main event picture at WrestleMania 38 competing for the RAW Women's title. As an opponent, Belair stated that she wanted to take on one of the Four Horsewomen of the WWE.

Here's what Bianca Belair had to say:

"The dream scenario for me is to either be at WrestleMania going for the RAW Women's Championship or defending it, if the opportunity presents itself for me to be the RAW Women’s Champion at that time, and to be the main event again. I just want to keep proving that I am the main event caliber athlete and competitive performer that we proved last year. I want to be in the main event again with one of the Four Horsewomen. My goal is to take all four of them down by pinfall. So maybe I can take one of them down at WrestleMania."

Bianca Belair main evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 37

The EST of WWE was riding high heading into WrestleMania earlier this year. She won the Royal Rumble and challenged Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Banks and Belair joined an exclusive group of women when they main evented wrestling's grandest stage.

Belair proved the naysayers wrong as she pinned Sasha Banks with the Kiss of Death after an intense back-and-forth classic. With the three count, Belair became a champion for the first time in her WWE career. The victory also secured her a place in the history books as she won gold on her debut at the Showcase of Immortals.

