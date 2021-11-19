WWE Survivor Series 2021 is just around the corner, where RAW and SmackDown will battle for brand supremacy. Various Champion vs. Champion and Traditional Survivor Series matches have been announced for the event.

As the pay-per-view is almost here, fans wonder about its start time in their region. So what is the start time for WWE Survivor Series 2021?

The event will start at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT on November 21st, 2021. The kickoff show will start at 7 PM ET, which translates to 4 PM ET. The start times for various countries are listed below.

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

6:30 AM (IST, India)

10 AM (JST, Japan)

4 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Survivor Series 2021 match card

This year's Survivor Series had an underwhelming build-up, with none of the superstars except The Usos invading the other brand to showcase their dominance.

The traditional Survivor Series matches look interesting, including major stars like Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins. Here is the detailed match card:

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) -Champion vs. Champion singles match

5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA)

5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match:: Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and TBA)

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair - Champion vs. Champion singles match

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) - Champions vs. Champions tag team match

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs) - Champion vs. Champion singles match

Along with these stunning matches, there are also possibilities of significant returns like The Rock, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. Also, various unexpected things might happen at the event. Check out this article for five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Survivor Series 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think? Which brand will emerge supreme at WWE Survivor Series 2021? Sound off in the comments section!

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Angana Roy