5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Survivor Series 2021

The build-up to Survivor Series 2021 has been widely criticized by WWE fans. While the start of the build-up to the pay-per-view should have begun a night after Crown Jewel 2021, the company delayed it, not even having Survivor Series team qualifying matches.

Instead, they did it the other way around, by simply announcing the men's and women's teams beforehand and replacing two members on the RAW men's team, and one each on the SmackDown men's and women's teams.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were replaced by Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley, while the Blue brand's teams have yet to announce the replacements as of this writing.

The pay-per-view should be a good one regardless because it isn't an overstacked card with too many matches. This list looks at five superstars who desperately need to win at Survivor Series 2021:

#5. Big E - An unlikely candidate to walk out of Survivor Series victoriously

In a match that could headline Survivor Series 2021, Big E of RAW will face Roman Reigns of SmackDown. In the last few years since 2017, the WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion bout has been the tradition at the event. In that time, the Universal Champions have walked out victoriously, with Brock Lesnar having two wins and Reigns having one.

The matches always seem to deliver, and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in 2020 was another great example of that. This year, Big E, in the early stages of his WWE title reign will look to topple Reigns, who has now held the Universal title for over 444 days.

The Tribal Chief hasn't been pinned since December 2019 when Baron Corbin was the last man to do so at TLC. By the time Survivor Series is here, he will have crossed 705 days without getting officially pinned.

Big E has been great on the Red brand as the WWE Champion, but Roman Reigns isn't lying when he said that he's operating on a whole different level. He is almost guaranteed to walk out the victor, but the New Day member desperately needs the win.

Perhaps the company could go with a controversial finish to protect both men, but it will end a string of incredible WWE vs. Universal Champion matches at Survivor Series. It's a tricky encounter to book, but E undoubtedly needs the win more.

It all boils down to the finish. If it isn't a good one, Big E won't be presented on the same level as Roman Reigns.

