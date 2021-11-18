Roman Reigns reveals what to expect from his match against Big E at Survivor Series 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, primarily to promote Survivor Series 2021, where he will face WWE Champion Big E in one of the marquee matches. Reigns told Fallon what to expect from the match this Sunday.

Big E has been the WWE Champion since September 2021 and is currently in his first World Championship reign and is the face of Monday Night RAW. As has been the tradition in the last few years (except 2019), the WWE Champion will face the Universal Champion.

Last year, Roman Reigns was in the early stages of his Universal Championship run and defeated then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in an incredible bout. Jimmy Fallon asked The Tribal Chief what to expect from his match against Big E this Sunday, and he made his intentions clear:

"I'm gonna smash him. I will say I'm going against a very good athlete, Big E. He's the WWE Champion. He's the best on RAW, but my work is spoken for. I'm operating at a whole different level, so we're going to smash him around," said Roman Reigns.

It was a mix of Reigns being in and out of character. In character, it's unlikely that he would have acknowledged Big E as a great athlete. However, his appearance on Fallon's show was meant to promote Survivor Series as well as WrestleMania 38 ticket sales.

What are Big E's chances against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series?

Roman Reigns enters Survivor Series 2021 still the Universal Champion a year later. His reign has now reached 444 days and he is the second-longest reigning WWE World Champion of the 21st century.

Big E is in the early stages of his title reign, and so far, it hasn't had the same kind of impact that Reigns' run has had. It's a classic babyface champion vs. heel champion dynamic, but nobody has pinned Roman Reigns since Baron Corbin did in December 2019 at TLC.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New Day member will look to be the first man in 707 days to pin The Head of the Table. With that said, the odds will likely be against him at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Kaushik Das