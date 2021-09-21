Why did Jimmy Uso's wife Naomi take a break from WWE?

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi took a break from WWE in 2019 for personal reasons. She confirmed the news on Instagram. Naomi confirmed that she had been dealing with health issues and was also coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.

The Glow Queen has been signed to WWE since 2009, and is married to fellow WWE superstar Jimmy Uso.

The former WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal winner confirmed to her 2.6 million Instagram followers:

"I have faced some trying times the last few months...amongst other set backs the most difficult has been losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core), while tackling my own health issues I wasn’t even aware of forced me to slow down, be 100% there for my family, and reevaluate everything in my life. I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok doing well and will be back in action when the time is right." Naomi said. (h/t Naomi's Instagram)

Following her hiatus, Naomi made her return to the ring at the Royal Rumble in 2020. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 18, but was unsuccessful in winning. The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion received a warm reception from the WWE Universe in Houston, TX upon her return.

How long have Naomi and Jimmy Uso been married?

Naomi and Jimmy Uso were married on January 16, 2014, in Maui. Since their marriage, the Total Divas star has been a part of the legendary Anoa'i family.

The voice behind the 2014 hit Dance All Night discussed an incident where her husband saved her job. Naomi explained on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast that she left practice without assisting with taking down the ring, which is against normal wrestling etiquette:

Also Read

This is where Jon [Jimmy Uso] comes in, and he probably saved my damn job because I was so green. And I remember one time I was new, and after practice, I finished and I was like, ‘Well, thank you, guys! Bye, everybody! I’ll see you guys tomorrow!’ I left out the front door, and everybody was looking like, ‘Where the hell is she going?! I didn’t help break down the ring. I wasn’t the last one to leave. Practice was over, and I thought everybody just left. I didn’t know that you stay, you help, you break down. And you’re new, you need to be the last one out the door, not the freaking first one out the door. remembered Jon pulled me to the side and ‘Hey, you can’t leave like that.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘No, it’s rude and disrespectful. You got to stick around, make sure your locker room is clean, make sure you help clean up. You just got to pay your dues,’ and then he gave me that talk." Naomi said (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Thankfully, Naomi bucked up her ideas and we now see her glowing on the main roster, entertaining the WWE Universe.

