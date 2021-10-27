We've seen Carmella's rise in WWE right from the very start. From her days performing in NXT to becoming a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion on the main roster. She has most recently dubbed herself The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE.

Not only is The Queen of Staten Island making a name for herself in the ring, she is also allowing the world a look into her personal life. Carmella has appeared on numerous episodes of reality show Total Divas, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look into the life of WWE's female superstars.

With all the success she has had since joining the company, what is WWE superstar Carmella's net worth?

According to numerous media outlets, Carmella's estimated net worth is $1million. Her salary as of 2021 was $250,000 per year.

In 2019, Carmella spoke to With Spandex about her goals and aspirations with WWE:

"In WWE I just want to be the best, obviously. Everyone aspires to be champion, and I’m just having so much fun, and that’s what I want to continue to do. Just be happy and live life, and find some sort of balance between this crazy WWE career and then a family, and a home life, and the wine. I’m just trying to find a way to figure all that out, and make a good balance for everything." Carmella said. (h/t With Spandex)

In October 2021, the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank contract holder got engaged to her partner, WWE commentator Corey Graves. Their relationship was heavily featured in Season 9 of Total Divas, but now the couple will tie the knot someday in the future. Whether the wedding will be covered on the show in the future currently remains to be seen.

When did Carmella win the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Carmella won the SmackDown Women's Championship on the April 10, 2018 episode of SmackDown in New Orleans. She cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract on then-champion Charlotte Flair to win her first championship in WWE. The IIconics had already attacked Charlotte, allowing her to pick her spot.

Her reign lasted 131 days as she went onto lose the title back to Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam later that year. The match also featured The Man Becky Lynch.

