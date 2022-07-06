Liv Morgan and 13 other WWE Superstars who won their first-ever championships in 2022

Several current WWE Superstars have won their first-ever championships in 2022.

Two young female superstars captured their first-ever titles in WWE a few hours ago. They have now joined a long list of wrestlers who have done the same since the beginning of this year.

While one of these in-ring competitors recently fulfilled her lifelong dream of capturing a major championship in Vince McMahon's company, another superstar became the youngest-ever United States Champion.

Here are 14 WWE Superstars who won their first-ever championships in 2022.

#14. NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the NXT Champion

In February 2021, Bron Breakker signed a developmental contract with Vince McMahon's company. Nearly seven months later, he made his NXT in-ring debut, defeating LA Knight. In October, the 24-year-old attempted to capture his first gold when he challenged Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc. However, he lost the bout.

As his feud with Ciampa continued, Breakker got his second shot at the NXT Championship when the two wrestlers squared off on NXT New Year's Evil in January 2022. This time, Breakker successfully defeated his opponent to capture his first-ever title in WWE.

Although he lost his title to Dolph Ziggler in March, he recaptured it less than a month later. He is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion.

#13. Otis

Otis finally became champion in 2022

After spending two years in NXT, Otis debuted on Monday Night RAW in 2018 alongside his Heavy Machinery tag team partner, Tucker. A few months later, the two superstars moved to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

Although they had a few shots at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Otis and Tucker failed to capture the titles. Heavy Machinery then disbanded when Tucker moved to RAW in the 2020 Draft.

Later that same year, Otis joined forces with Chad Gable to form The Alpha Academy. They then moved from SmackDown to RAW, where they captured the RAW Tag Team Championships in January this year.

While Chad Gable had previously won titles in Vince McMahon's company, the RAW Tag Team Championship was Otis' first taste of gold in WWE.

#12 & #11. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter

Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter won their first titles in 2022

In 2018, Ashton Smith made his NXT UK debut. About a year later, Oliver Carter also joined the brand. The two superstars later joined forces to form a tag team. Earlier this year, they captured their first titles in WWE.

On the June 2 episode of NXT UK, Smith and Carter defeated Die Familie and Moustache Mountain in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to capture the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. However, their reign ended 20 days later with the two having to vacate the titles due to Smith suffering a knee injury.

#10 & #9. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are the NXT UK Tag Team Champions

After Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vacated the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, the company held a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match for the titles. Die Familie, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, Mark Andrews & Wild Boar, and Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs battled for the gold on the June 23 episode of NXT UK.

Jensen and Briggs successfully won the Fatal Four-Way Match, capturing their first-ever titles in WWE. They also made history, becoming the first non-European tag team to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

#8. Doudrop

Doudrop is a former 24/7 Champion

For nearly two years, Doudrop competed on NXT UK. Although she had a few shots at the NXT UK Women's Championship, she failed to capture the title. Since making her main roster debut in June 2021, the 31-year-old has also attempted to win the RAW Women's Championship a few times. However, she came up short.

A few weeks ago, Doudrop finally became champion for the first time in WWE when she captured the 24/7 title after pinning Dana Brooke on the June 23 episode of Main Event. Nevertheless, she lost the championship later that same night to Akira Tozawa.

#7 & #6. NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers are the NXT Tag Team Champions

After two failed attempts to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles, The Creed Brothers finally got their first taste of gold in WWE last month. Brutus and Julius Creed defeated Pretty Deadly on NXT: In Your House to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The Creed Brothers have since defended their titles a few times. They recently defeated Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong to retain their championships at NXT: The Great American Bash.

#5. Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes won his first championship last April

Since joining WWE in 2019, Cameron Grimes has competed in a few title matches. After three failed attempts to capture the NXT North American Championship, Grimes finally won the title last April when he defeated Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar, and Solo Sikoa in a Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

The NXT North American title was Grimes' first in WWE. He held it for nearly two months before losing it to Carmelo Hayes last month. The 28-year-old recently challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at NXT: The Great American Bash. Nevertheless, he came up short.

#4. Theory

Theory is currently one of the fastest rising stars on Monday Night RAW. Many WWE fans have even compared him to John Cena. The 24-year-old has been quite successful so far in 2022. Last April, he made history when he defeated Finn Balor to capture his first-ever title in WWE and become the youngest United States Champion in history.

After holding the title for nearly two months, Theory lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley last Saturday at Money in the Bank. However, he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase later that night. He is currently Mr. Money in the Bank.

#3 & #2. NXT Tag Team Women's Champions Roxanne and Cora Jade

After competing in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, Cora Jade joined Vince McMahon's company in January 2021. Last March, Roxanne Perez also signed with WWE.

The two young talents recently joined forces to challenge Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at NXT: The Great American Bash. Jade and Perez defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne a few hours ago to capture their first-ever titles in WWE.

#1. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Since childhood, Liv Morgan has dreamt of becoming a champion in WWE. Over the past eight years, the 28-year-old has had several shots at the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW Women's title, and the SmackDown Women's Championship. She also tried to win the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside different partners. Nevertheless, she was unsuccessful in all her attempts.

All that changed last Saturday at the Money in the Bank premium live event after Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to earn herself a Women's Championship title match. Later that night, she cashed in her contract on a beaten-up Ronda Rousey, who had just defeated Natalya in a hard-fought battle.

Despite Rousey's best efforts, she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Morgan, who finally realized her lifelong dream of becoming a champion in WWE.

