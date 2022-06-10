5 WWE women who have dated one superstar on-screen while in a relationship with another in real life

Many WWE Superstars have participated in romantic storylines over the past few years. While working on these angles, a few female superstars were dating one colleague on-screen while in a relationship with another in real life.

Some of these ladies later spoke about their real-life partners' reactions to seeing them dating other men in front of the camera. One stated that her boyfriend had no issues with it and was not jealous.

Here are five WWE women who have dated one superstar on-screen while in a relationship with another in real life.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson dated a few WWE Superstars on-screen

Upon signing with WWE in 2001, Torrie Wilson had an on-screen romance with Vince McMahon. At the same time, she was dating former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman in real life.

On her first day on the job, Wilson had to shoot a few intimate scenes with McMahon. In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, she revealed that she did not have a chance to tell her then-boyfriend about the storyline before he watched these scenes on television:

"[Was having racy scenes with Vince McMahon uncomfortable?] Extremely. That was the first day I was actually on the show. The guy made me nervous anyway. I didn't know him very well at all. He was very intimidating, and I had to make out with him in front of his wife. And his wife is telling me to grab him more and harder. It was just a very weird experience [laughs]. To top it all off, I didn't have a chance to tell my husband at the time [Billy Kidman] everything that I had been doing that day, so he actually saw it all at the same time as everybody else." she said.

While dating Kidman, Wilson also had another on-screen romance with Tajiri. Her on-screen boyfriend and real-life one even feuded over the Cruiserweight Title in late 2001 and early 2002. The 46-year-old later turned on the Japanese wrestler, ending their kayfabe relationship.

In 2003, Wilson and Kidman tied the knot. Three years later, the WWE Hall of Famer entered another on-screen romantic relationship with Carlito. However, Carlito turned heel in May 2007 and dumped Wilson. A year later, Wilson retired from professional wrestling after the company released her from her contract.

#4. Lana

Nearly three years ago, Lana was involved in a love triangle angle with Bobby Lashley and her real-life husband, Miro (FKA Rusev). As part of the storyline, Lana left her husband for The Almighty.

The controversial storyline saw Lana and Lashley have some intimate scenes, including appearing in Miro's bed together. However, the company later dropped the angle when Miro got released from his contract in April 2020.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the host asked the current AEW star about his reaction to seeing his wife kissing Lashley:

"That's a question that you need to ask her and him because I wasn't kissing him. It's their choice. Well, it's not their choice that's what they were told. To use real aggressive kissing. Was it good to watch? No I never watched it. But at the same time I understand it's a work. We're actors. But the question that you just asked is one that people always ask me and every time I respond the same way 'Ask her. She's the one kissing him. Ask him. He's married, he's got kids, they gotta watch the show'. Ask them, don't worry about me," Miro replied.

Lana also spoke about the controversial storyline. In an interview with Sportskeeda, she disclosed that she considered herself lucky to participate in the angle:

"I think I push the envelope in everything I do, in all the storyline I've been in, in WWE. I feel like I'm very lucky to do some form of soap opera story. I just feel like soap opera stories, in general, are very relatable and everyone can connect to heartache. Everyone can connect with either being cheated on or know someone that's cheating or know someone that has lied in a relationship or know someone that's gotten a divorce. (...) I think those stories are very compelling. I've been very blessed to be in stories like that, that have to do with issues of the heart," she said.

About a year after her husband's departure from WWE, the company released Lana from her contract. She has since been focusing on her acting career.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Before joining Vince McMahon's company, Lita met Matt Hardy. The two superstars then started dating and later became one of the most famous couples in WWE.

While in a real-life relationship with Hardy, Lita had a few on-screen romances with superstars like Essa Rios, Dean Malenko, and Christian. However, the most significant romantic angle that Lita participated in while dating Hardy was with Kane.

During the controversial angle, Kane kidnapped Lita and eventually got her pregnant. He then feuded with her real-life boyfriend, Matt Hardy, before marrying Lita on the August 23 episode of Raw.

After suffering a (storyline) miscarriage, Lita turned on Kane in May 2005. She helped Edge defeat her on-screen husband before aligning herself with The Rated R Superstar and filing for divorce from The Big Red Monster.

In a recent interview on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that although the storyline was "bizarre," it got her and Kane closer in real life:

"[The storyline was] Bizzare. Looking back now with prespective, that's pro wrestling right there. Fortunatly, the best part of this story is Glenn (Kane) and I got to be very close because we would sit there waiting for our pre-tapes or whatever bizzare thing we were doing that day, just talking about real life," she said.

In 2005, Lita and Hardy split after the latter discovered that his girlfriend was having an affair with Edge. WWE later turned this real-life drama into another controversial love-triangle storyline.

#2. NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose with Otis (left) and Rose with Tino Sabbatelli (right)

In December 2019, Mandy Rose started dating Otis on SmackDown. The storyline later turned into a love triangle when Dolph Ziggler attempted to steal Rose from Otis with the help of Sonya Deville.

The romance angle was one of the most popular storylines on the Blue Brand in late 2019 and early 2020. While dating Otis on-screen, Rose was in a relationship with another WWE Superstar in real life, Tino Sabbatelli.

In an interview with TVSeriesHub, Kate McCrea asked Rose about her boyfriend's reaction to her on-screen romance with Otis:

"My boyfriend doesn't have an issue with it. It's all a storyline and entertainment. If he got jealous of this, or if any guy did, it wouldn't work out, honestly."

Rose is currently active on NXT 2.0. She is now the NXT Women's Champion and leader of Toxic Attraction. Meanwhile, Sabbatelli was released from WWE in April 2020. Although he returned later that same year, the company let him go again in June 2021.

#1. Sable

Sable had an on-screen love affair with Vince McMahon in 2003

In 1996, Sable joined WWE alongside her then-husband Marc Mero. She spent nearly three years in Vince McMahon's company before leaving in 1999. About four years later, she returned to the company.

During her second run, Sable had an on-screen love affair with The Chairman. The storyline also saw the former Women's Champion feud with McMahon's daughter, Stephanie.

In real life, Sable was still married to Mero when she participated in her controversial storyline with McMahon in 2003. That same year, she started dating Brock Lesnar.

In 2004, Sable and Mero officially divorced. She also left WWE for good. Two years later, the former Women's Champion and The Beast Incarnate tied the knot. They now have two children together.

