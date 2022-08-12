Bron Breakker dating current female WWE Superstar

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is dating fellow WWE Superstar Cora Jade, as per the latter's latest Instagram story.

Breakker, currently one of the hottest acts on WWE TV, has a bright future once he makes his way to the main roster. He has been nothing but impressive with his current run in WWE NXT. The 21-year-old Cora Jade is also doing well for herself in NXT and is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Jade took the wrestling world by surprise when she shared a picture of Breakker from what seemed like a date that the two recently went to. She used the "palette heart" filter on Bron's picture as can be seen in the screengrab below:

Cora Jade reveals she's dating the current NXT Champion

How did Twitter react to Cora Jade's story about Bron Breakker?

It wasn't long before the Instagram story began circulating on Wrestling Twitter. Most fans seemed thrilled with the news and shared their reactions. Check out some of them below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Cora Jade and Bron Breakker dating is so unexpected. I’m happy for them tho Cora Jade and Bron Breakker dating is so unexpected. I’m happy for them tho 👏

Sarah/ωαƭ૮ɦ ɱε @WatchM3__ @reigns_era can already see a becky and seth vs bron and cora match down the line @reigns_era can already see a becky and seth vs bron and cora match down the line

Lena @Skye_Destroyer I was depressed then I saw Bron Breakker and Cora Jade dating and it made me happy tbhhh I was depressed then I saw Bron Breakker and Cora Jade dating and it made me happy tbhhh

Breakker, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Steiner, signed a deal with the company in early 2021. It hasn't even been two years and he's already turned into one of the hottest acts in the promotion. He has the look and promo skills to make it big as a WWE Superstar and many fans are dubbing him a future main eventer.

As for Cora Jade, she made her way to WWE in early 2021 as well. Before joining WWE, Jade had short-lived stints in IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. At 21, she's one of the youngest stars in the business. Jade has proven her mettle on various occasions, and it would certainly be interesting to see how she fares on the main roster.

