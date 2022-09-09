5 things you probably didn't know about WWE Superstars Scarlett & Karrion Kross' relationship

During her early years in the wrestling business, WWE Superstar Scarlett dated a few men, including independent wrestler Darin Corbin. Despite having a few unsuccessful relationships, The Smokeshow finally found love after meeting Karrion Kross.

Kross and Scarlett have been together for several years. Although they prefer to keep their relationship private, the couple have revealed a few details about their romance in some interviews.

Here are five things you probably did not know about Scarlett & Karrion Kross' relationship.

#5. Scarlett & Karrion Kross initially tried to stay away from each other

Karrion Kross and Scarlett met before joining WWE

Before joining WWE, Scarlett and Karrion Kross competed on the independent circuit, where they first met. Although the couple had an instant connection, they initially tried to stay away from each other.

In an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, Kross revealed that he and Scarlett felt intimidated by how much they were attracted to one another.

"When her and I met, there was a spark and there was a connection. (...) It's like there's just the thing in the room when you know two people gravitate towards each other and we were both terrified of it. So we tried to stay away from each other for like a long time actually. It was kind of like her and I were so attracted to each other that it was actually intimidating to the both of us, so we tried to stay away from each other for a while," the former NXT Champion explained. (00:20 - 00:52)

Despite their best efforts, the two current WWE Superstars ended up in a romantic relationship.

#4. Scarlett was the one who made the first move

Scarlett made the first move in her relationship with Karrion Kross

After Karrion Kross and Scarlett tried to ignore their feelings for a while, The Smokeshow seemingly felt that one had to make the first move. Hence, she did.

In his interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, the former WWE NXT Champion disclosed that while hanging out with Scarlett once, she took matters into her own hands and made her move.

"So, you know, I guess just one time out of many we were just hanging out and yeah, she made a move," he said. (00:57 - 01:03)

The couple then started dating. After seeing each other for a few years, they announced their engagement in September 2021.

#3. The couple didn't want a big wedding

As Scarlett and Karrion Kross prepared for their wedding, they only wanted their close friends and family to attend the ceremony. Scarlett also wanted to hold the wedding somewhere that has mountains.

In an interview with Oral Sessions last January, The Smokeshow spoke about her wedding preparations.

"I really just want close friends and family there because we were talking about it, like I don't think a 100-person wedding or more people is for me. A lot of these people like we might not even see in 10 years. I feel like I want it to be for us. I want to be surrounded by people who care about us. And I just wanna do it somewhere beautiful and have really good food. Food is really important," she said. (37:09 -37:30)

Nearly five months ago, Kross and Scarlett tied the knot in a private ceremony on a glacier in Alaska. The former WWE NXT Champion shared a video of the wedding's highlights on his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his wife posted a shorter version of the same video on her Instagram.

#2. Karrion Kross was supportive of Scarlett doing OnlyFans after their release from WWE

Karrion Kross was supportive of Scarlett doing OnlyFans after their release from WWE.

Following their release from WWE in November 2021, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to compete on the independent circuit. The Smokeshow also opened an account on OnlyFans.

In an interview with Oral Sessions, Scarlett explained that although she posted "very sexy" content, her husband was supportive.

"[The content] It is very sexy. [The lights photo?] Yeah, it's gonna be a lot of that. But enough, like we [Scarlett & Kross] have a very good communication in our relationship to make sure it doesn't compromise our intimacy or anything like that. So, yeah, I've been very open with everything I'm gonna be posting. He actually was helping with one of the sexy photo shoots. I did an American Beauty photo shoot, and he's the one putting the roses on my body and stuff like that. Things like that, like he's very supportive," Scarlett said. (44:45 - 45:18)

In the same interview, Kross also commented, stating that he was proud of his wife.

"I think there's a kind of, every relationship is different, but with her, I've always been very secure with each other. She's a young beautiful woman and she wants to be in control of her print work and the things that she wants to do, and I've always been cool with that. I've never been about changing anybody. Neither one of us had ever had to change since the first day we met each other. I'm actually really proud of her that she's doing so," he said. (45:18 - 45:40)

Scarlett is still active on OnlyFans after returning to WWE. She recently promised her subscribers to post a new photo shoot soon.

#1. Scarlett and Karrion Kross like watching horror movies together

Scarlett is a Columbia College Chicago graduate with a degree in musical theater. Hence, the 31-year-old likes watching musical movies. Her favorite of all time is Moulin Rouge.

Although Karrion Kross also likes musicals, it is B-horror movies that they enjoy watching together.

"We watch a lot of B-horror movies together," Scarlett told Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions. (48:22 - 48:24)

In a tweet in 2012, The Smokeshow also named horror movies among the 10 things she loved the most.

"#10ThingsILove liquid eyeliner, my cat, pink moscato, fireworks, horror films, tattoos, singing, thai food, cardio, bad wrestling," she tweeted.

Kross and Scarlett are currently on the WWE SmackDown roster. Despite not having a match at WWE Clash at the Castle, the two attended the show and sat among the crowd to watch the main event between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. During the bout, The Scottish Warrior and Kross had a verbal exchange.

