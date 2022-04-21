Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux get married

Killer Kross recently married his long-time partner Scarlett Bordeaux in the Alaskan tundra, as first reported by wrestlingnews.co

Kross, on his YouTube channel, shared a video filming the two's special day. You can watch the whole video here -

Scarlett shared a shortened version of it on her Instagram with this caption -

The couple left IMPACT! Wrestling in early 2020 to sign with WWE. They made their NXT debut in April of that year, in the middle of the company's "no crowd" era. Now named Karrion Kross, the man saw immediate success, dethroning Keith Lee to become the NXT Champion. But a shoulder injury during that match saw him taken off the TV for months.

He returned in December and steamrolled his way to another NXT title, this time defeating Finn Balor at NXT: New Year's Evil. For all the time he spent on the black and gold brand, Scarlett, now with a shortened name, was his manager and did not wrestle a match in the company. She was an essential part of Karrion's gimmick and presence.

After a lackluster main roster loss to Jeff Hardy in his RAW debut, Kross never found his footing in the company again. Both him and his now-wife were released from WWE in November 2021.

Congratulations to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

What has Killer Kross been up to since his WWE release

After his 90-day non-compete clause expired, Killer Kross, now back with his new name, immediately hit the indie circuit with a match in Future Stars of Wrestling. He also made notable appearances in Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he had his final match before signing with WWE.

The former NXT Champion also made an appearance on EC3 and Adam Scherr's (fka Braun Strowman) promotion Control Your Narrative (CYN) at their Dallas show on WrestleMania week. The show also featured other notable names like Austin Aries, Eric Redbeard (Eric Rowan), and Dirty Dango (Fandango).

Killer Kross made his NJPW debut on April 1 this year at the Lone Star Shootout event in Dallas, TX in a losing effort against Minoru Suzuki. Kross took some indie dates in Alaska right before his wedding in the icy state.

