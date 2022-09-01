6 current WWE women who recently married

Several former WWE Superstars have been married over the past few months. Mia Yim, for example, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Keith Lee last February. Likewise, Toni Storm married her boyfriend, Juice Robeson, following her departure from WWE.

Meanwhile, a few current WWE women have also recently tied the knot. While some of these ladies had big weddings, others married in private ceremonies.

Here are six current WWE women who recently married.

#6. Carmella

Carmella and Corey Graves tied the knot last April

Nearly two years after she and W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass) broke up, Carmella started dating Corey Graves in 2019.

The current RAW color commentator was going through his divorce proceedings from his first wife, Amy Schneider, when his relationship with Carmella came to light. Schneider even accused Graves of cheating on her with the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Some fans also called Carmella a homewrecker on social media.

However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion denied all these accusations during an episode of Total Divas:

"It's like the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with I don't even know how to deal with it because I've never been through anything like this. All I know is like I love him and like he loves me and we're happy. I didn't do anything wrong. I know in my heart I didn't break up a family. I would never do something like that. I just don't like that now the entire world thinks I did this horrible thing," she said. (H/T: hnhh)

Carmella and Graves dated for about three years before announcing their engagement in October 2021. Last April, the couple tied the knot in Florida.

Several current and former WWE Superstars attended the wedding ceremony, including Liv Morgan, Tamina, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Bayley, Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin, Jon Moxley, and Renee Paquette.

#5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera married last April

After calling off her engagement with Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), Alexa Bliss entered a new romantic relationship with musician Ryan Cabrera. The two started dating in 2020 after being introduced by The Miz.

In an interview with the Bellas Podcast, Bliss disclosed that she was initially reluctant to go out with Cabrera. However, he was patient and persistent with her.

"We started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from. I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing," she explained. (H/T: ComicBook)

Bliss and Cabrera only dated for a few months before announcing their engagement in November 2020.

Last April, the couple had a big wedding in Palm Desert, California. Nearly 360 guests attended the ceremony, including many WWE Superstars like Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, The Miz, Maryse, and Raquel Rodriguez.

#4. Scarlett Bordeaux

After a few unsuccessful relationships, Scarlett Bordeaux met Karrion Kross while they both wrestled on the independent circuit. Although the two had an instant connection, they were both afraid to act upon it.

In an interview with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, the former NXT Champion revealed that Bordeaux made the first move in their relationship:

"When her and I met, there was a spark and there was a connection. (...) It's like there's just the thing in the room when you know two people gravitate towards each other and we were both terrified of it. So we tried to stay away from each other for like a long time actually. It was kind of like her and I were so attracted to each other that it was actually intimidating to the both of us, so we tried to stay away from each other for a while. So, you know, I guess just one time out of many we were just hanging out and yeah, she made a move." (0:20 - 1:03)

Bordeaux and Kross dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in September 2021. Last April, the couple married in a private ceremony on a glacier in Alaska.

#3. Charlotte Flair

In early 2019, Charlotte Flair started dating Andrade El Idolo after Karl Anderson introduced them following a UK tour with WWE. The Queen was the one who made the first move in the relationship by asking Anderson if he was friends with the former United States Champion.

Although Andrade was nervous about dating Flair and was a little intimidated by The Queen, things went well between the two on their first date, which they had in catering at a WWE event.

Flair and Andrade dated for about a year before announcing their engagement in January 2020. Although they planned on getting married later that same year, the couple postponed their wedding because of the COVID-19 situation.

Following her defeat against Ronda Rousey in their SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash last May, Flair took time off from WWE to tie the knot with her fiancé. The couple had their wedding ceremony in Andrade's hometown in Mexico.

Speaking to People magazine, The Queen disclosed that she did not want her wedding to reflect her on-screen character:

"I didn't want it to be anything like my character — 'Charlotte' is not personable at all and not relatable ... but I like when I am just me, Ashley, when I am with him in gym clothes and no makeup. It's funny because when we were talking to the wedding planner ... I just really wanted it to be casual," she explained.

Andrade and Flair's wedding was attended by 160 people, including some former and current WWE Superstars such as Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, and Nia Jax.

#2. Jinny

Gunther and Jinny reportedly married in July

Before becoming a member of the SmackDown roster, Gunther was a regular competitor on NXT UK. During his time on the brand, he and his then-fellow NXT UK star Jinny seemingly fell in love and started dating.

Jinny and Gunther's relationship came to light last November when they shared photos together on Instagram.

Last July, the couple reportedly tied the knot as Jinny changed her name on her private Facebook account to Jinny Hahn, adopting Gunther's real-life surname. She also changed her relationship status to married.

Although the couple are active on social media and regularly share photos with each other, they rarely reveal any details about their relationship.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and Artim Chigvintsev married a few days ago

After ending her six-year relationship with John Cena and calling off their engagement, Nikki Bella began dating her former Dancing with the Stars dance partner, Artim Chigvinstev.

The couple's relationship came to light in early 2019. In January 2020, Bella and her boyfriend announced their engagement. In July 2020, they welcomed their first boy, Matteo.

A few days ago, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she and the father of her child had tied the knot:

"We said I DO (...) We both can't stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev," she wrote in a series of Instagram stories.

According to People magazine, the couple's wedding took place in Paris. Bella also disclosed in an Instagram post that the wedding would get featured in a four-part E! special called Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Although she is no longer an active in-ring competitor, Bella is still under contract with WWE. She is currently one of the company's ambassadors.

Also, check out 5 interesting facts you might not know about Alexa Bliss

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell