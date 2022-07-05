WWE - 5 things we recently learned about Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's marriage

Alexa Bliss recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast, where the WWE Superstar disclosed a few lesser-known details about her marriage to musician Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss and Cabrera started dating in February 2020 after The Miz introduced them. Nearly nine months later, they announced their engagement. Last April, the couple tied the knot.

About three months after the couple's wedding, Bliss recently revealed more details about the ceremony. As she appeared on the Out of Character podcast, she also spoke about married life and a few other topics.

Here are five things Alexa Bliss revealed about her marriage to Ryan Cabrera.

#5. Ryan Cabrera turned Alexa Bliss from an anti-social to a social person

Alexa Bliss is now a much more social person

Before meeting Ryan Cabrera, Alexa Bliss preferred to live a quiet life. She loved spending time at home sitting on her couch. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion even turned down most invitations to go out and spend time with friends. However, that changed after meeting her husband.

In her interview with the Out of Character podcast, Bliss stated that she has turned from an anti-social person to a social one since meeting Cabrera:

"When I started dating Ryan is when I actually started becoming social because I would always just stay home, people would be like 'hey, you want to come over?' and I'm like 'why? I'm on the couch watching The Office or Friends, I'm great, I'm good.' I'm very anti-social. So, now the joke is now when people see me after how many years, I'm like 'hey, I'm fun now.' Like 'I'm sometimes fun' so I'm very boring as a person, but now I'm learning to sometimes be fun," she explained. [6:36 - 7:04]

Over the past few years, Bliss and Cabrera have attended several events together. They have also shared many photos with their friends on social media.

#4. Alexa Bliss initially wanted a small wedding

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera at their wedding

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss had a big wedding on April 9, 2022 in Palm Desert, California. A reported 360 guests attended the ceremony. Despite this, Bliss recently disclosed that she initially wanted a small wedding.

Speaking to Ryan Satin, Little Miss Bliss revealed why she had to change her plans:

"Ryan, as soon as we got engaged, he knows I just don't like a lot of attention so I was like 'I don't want a big wedding. I'm good with just small something but he's been dreaming of this day his entire life, right. Everyone knew this is Ryan's day, like this is the day he's getting married so it's gonna be so fun an so crazy so I told him I was like 'okay, I'll have the big wedding but you have to plan it'," she said. [8:36 - 9:07]

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion stated that she did not participate in planning her wedding. Instead, her husband and their wedding planner were the ones who planned the whole ceremony:

"I can't take an ounce of credit for our wedding. Ryan and our wedding planner basically planned the entire thing. (...) I literally, luckily, thank God, I just had to tell him what I like, what I don't like, and he's like 'Done. Whatever you want, whatever you need, I got it.' And he did it. He pulled it off," Bliss explained. [9:10 - 9:21]

Several current WWE Superstars attended the couple's wedding, including WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, The Miz, and Maryse. A few former WWE wrestlers were also invited, like Mojo Rawley, Nia Jax, and Braun Strowman.

#3. Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's Orlando house looks like a museum

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss with her husband, Ryan Cabrera

After dating for a while, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera moved in together. They then realized that they had a problem.

While speaking to Ryan Satin, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion stated that combining their lifestyles was no easy task:

"We have way too much stuff. When we moved in together, Ryan and I were like 'this is a problem.' I mean we're both been living by ourselves for 30 some odd years and we both had enough stuff to just have our own lifestyle and then when you combine that, oh my gosh! So much stuff. We don't need it," she said. [11:52 - 12:14]

Despite this, Bliss and Cabrera successfully decorated their houses to reflect their personalities. Bliss revealed that the couple's house in Orlando now looks like a museum:

"So when I met Ryan I didn't even have time to decorate my own house. My mom would decorate it when I was on the road and I would come home and say 'yeah, I like it' or 'no, I don't like it," like it's because I was never home. So, when Ryan came in it was so nice because my house was decorated with our personalities together, and he decorated the entire house in the matter of three days. Yeah, he is so on it with everything and our house is very unique, especially our Orlando house, we walk in, it look like a museum because it has all of his music stuff, all my wrestling stuff," she explained. [12:21 - 13:01]

Bliss and her husband also have another house in Los Angeles, which they are seemingly staying at currently.

#2. The couple have a Christmas tree up all year round

In her interview with the Out of Character podcast, Alexa Bliss spoke about her husband's fascination with Christmas. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion disclosed that Ryan Cabrera keeps a Christmas tree up in their house all year round.

During the interview, Bliss revealed how her husband always keeps himself in the Christmas spirit:

"So Ryan loves Christmas, loves everything about it. He gets amped for his shows by listening to Christmas music. He just loves it. He loves like the happiness and all the things. And so, he always had a Christmas tree up all year round," she said. [13:18 - 13:34]

Bliss explained that the couple now have a Christmas tree up in their Orlando house. They also recently got a new one for their Los Angeles house.

#1. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion is enjoying married life

Nearly three months after tying the knot with Ryan Cabrera, Alexa Bliss revealed in her interview with the Out of Character podcast that she is enjoying married life. The 30-year-old stated that she and her husband are so happy together:

"We are just so happy. It's the best. Married life is the best," she said. [10:24 - 10:28]

Bliss also disclosed that her husband is very energetic. He likes to have fun and play games:

"So much energy, so much fun. Even this morning, like he woke me up with breakfast and he goes 'all right, we're playing monopoly deal.' Like, he always like just likes to play games and just be, you know, fun," she added. [14:54 - 15:03]

About a month after her marriage, Bliss returned to WWE television. She recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank match. However, she failed to capture the briefcase.

