5 current WWE married couples with the biggest age gaps

There are currently several married couples in WWE. Some of these spouses have minor age gaps. Seth Rollins, for example, is only a few months older than his wife, Becky Lynch. Jimmy Uso is also only two years older than his wife, Naomi.

Meanwhile, other current WWE Superstars have significant age gaps with their real-life partners. While one is seven years older than his wife, another is reportedly 26 years younger than her husband.

Here are five current WWE married couples with the biggest age gaps.

#5. WWE EVP Triple H and WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon (7 years)

Allan @allan_cheapshot The REAL marriage of Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H) took place on October 25, 2003. In typical Vince McMahon fashion, he approached both his daughter and future son in law about the possibilities of having their wedding done live on pay per view. He was denied. The REAL marriage of Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque (Triple H) took place on October 25, 2003. In typical Vince McMahon fashion, he approached both his daughter and future son in law about the possibilities of having their wedding done live on pay per view. He was denied. https://t.co/c7TdjWwGhi

While working together on-screen in 2000, Triple H fell in love with Stephanie McMahon, who was seven years younger than him. Although Stephanie's father, Vince, initially gave them his blessing, he later took it away.

In his book "Triple H Making the Game: Triple H's Approach to a Better Body", The Game revealed that he and Stephanie had to split for 10 months:

"Before anything happened romantically, we spoke to Vince about the situation and he told us it was okay with him. Soon after that, though, he changed his mind. He said he gave it more thought and realized, 'This won't work out. You two cannot do this.' He took it away just like that (...) As for Steph and me, we tried to adhere to Vince's wishes and cool it off, but after a while it just didn't work. It was too late to stop. We were in love. We ended up getting back together after about ten months, and Vince gave us the green light for good this time," he wrote.

After dating for three years, Triple H and Stephanie tied the knot in 2003. The couple now have three daughters. Their oldest daughter, Aurora Rose, is currently training to become a wrestler.

#4. Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera (9 years)

Alexa Bliss was once engaged to former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy). The former Cruiserweight Champion was three years older than Bliss. However, the couple split in 2018. Two years later, the former RAW Women's Champion started dating musician Ryan Cabrera, who is nine years her senior.

In an interview with the Bellas Podcast, Bliss disclosed how Cabrera's friendship with The Miz played a role in her dating the musician.

"Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from (...) We continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing," she said.

After dating for a few months, Bliss and Cabrera announced their engagement in November 2020. Earlier this month, the couple tied the knot in Palm Desert, California.

Speaking to People Magazine after the wedding, Bliss disclosed some information about her relationship with her husband:

"If I wanted to know what the rest of my life would look like every single day I would be with anyone else in the world but Ryan. But I love not knowing, and I love knowing that I get to wake up next to him and bug him every morning, and it's the best. I love our life together. We constantly make each other laugh, we constantly are having fun, and I'm just overall happier around this guy. We're already married," she said.

Many former and current WWE Superstars attended the ceremony, including The Miz, Maryse, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Mojo Rawley, and Nia Jax.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Sable (9 years)

Brock Lesnar and Sable tied the knot in 2006

Sable has been married three times. Her third and current husband is former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is nine years younger than his wife.

Lesnar and the former WWE Women's Champion started dating in 2003. Sable was then still married to former WWE Superstar Marc Mero. However, the couple officially divorced in 2004. Two years later, she tied the knot with Cowboy Brock.

Sable and Lesnar now have two children together. While the former Universal Champion has two other children from a previous relationship, his wife also has a daughter from her first marriage.

In his book "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival", Lesnar disclosed that he considers himself blessed by God because he married Sable:

"If I hadn't been in WWE, I wouldn't have met Rena [Sable]. She's given me two healthy sons, and she's been wonderful with Mya. When I say I'm a man who has been blessed by God, I mean it (...) I don't think my wife has ever regretted saying yes. I can tell you, I've never regretted it for a single moment. We were meant to be together," he wrote.

Lesnar and Sable have been married for over a decade and a half now. They currently live together on Lesnar's farm in Canada.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Michelle McCool (15 years)

Undertaker is 15 years older than his wife, Michelle McCool

Although he retired from in-ring action, The Undertaker is still under contract with WWE. The 57-year-old is currently married to former Women's Champion Michelle McCool.

The Deadman and his wife kicked off their relationship in the late 2000s. During his The Last Ride documentary, The Phenom revealed what attracted him to the woman who is 15 years his junior:

"I was attracted to her desire to be better and her work ethic. It was not the blue eyes, blonde hair, kicking body. I never seen a girl throw a football like that," he said.

In an interview with Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, McCool revealed that she and The Undertaker initially tried to hide their relationship:

"So we started dating, and I knew what was gonna come with that. And so it was hard. I hid it for a long time, we hid it for a long time in the work place, for several months. He had a bus at this point, which a lot of the guys do now, I would literally wait until everybody left the building so nobody saw me get on the bus. I would do anything I possibly could to make people still see Michelle for Michelle, not for Undertaker's, at the time, girlfriend," she said.

The Undertaker recently entered the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Meanwhile, McCool briefly returned to the ring last January to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 10 and lasted for over 20 minutes before Mickie James eliminated her.

#1. Elektra Lopez and Erik Santiago

Elektra Lopez married Erik Santiago last year

Elektra Lopez joined Vince McMahon's company last year. She is currently a regular competitor on NXT 2.0, where she is also a member of the Legado Del Fantasma stable.

Lopez was reportedly born in May 1992, making her 29 years old. She is currently married to fitness trainer Erik Santiago, who lives in Mahwah and runs a gym in Saddle Brook in New Jersey. He is reportedly 55 years old, making him about 26 years older than his wife. Santiago also has a 17-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The NXT 2.0 star's husband is no stranger to WWE. He previously worked as a private security guard for Brock Lesnar. He also seems to have a close relationship with several superstars, including The Beast Incarnate and The Undertaker.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell