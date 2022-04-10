Photo: Alexa Bliss-Ryan Cabrera get married, Bliss makes first comment

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and American musician Ryan Cabrera got hitched on April 9 at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

Bliss had been dating Cabrera for about two years, and the lovebirds finally got engaged in November 2020. Their fairytale love story culminated in a dream wedding.

The newlyweds spoke to People in detail about their wedding. Bliss and Cabrera will leave for Hawaii in a few days. Here's what Little Miss Bliss said about her wedding to Cabrera:

"If I wanted to know what the rest of my life would look like every single day I would be with anyone else in the world but Ryan. But I love not knowing, and I love knowing that I get to wake up next to him and bug him every morning, and it's the best. I love our life together. We constantly make each other laugh, we constantly are having fun, and I'm just overall happier around this guy. We're already married." (H/T - People)

Alexa Bliss' WWE status

It's safe to assume Bliss won't be returning to WWE TV in the immediate future. The former five-time WWE Women's World Champion recently hinted she's willing to return to the ring, but WWE seemingly doesn't have plans for her:

Bliss has wrestled only one match over the past six months. She had a strong showing inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake event. A victory in that match would've given her a shot at the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, Bianca Belair won by eliminating Bliss last.

Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in recent memory. She underwent a major character change in 2020, and her brief run with Bray Wyatt received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Her merch sales skyrocketed, and she's still one of the biggest merch-sellers in WWE.

The Sportskeeda community sends its heartiest congratulations to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera for their wedding!

