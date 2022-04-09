WWE SmackDown Results: Top Champion challenged to I Quit match; 3 Big Debuts - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 8th, 2022)

Ronda Rousey kicked off the SmackDown after WrestleMania and after recapping her title match from last weekend. She challenged Charlotte to an 'I Quit' match.

Charlotte showed up on the Titantron and said that she would not accept the challenge, telling Ronda to 'go back to the locker room.'

Rousey fired back and said that she was going to get her match one way or another before the show moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: Xavier Woods vs. Butch

Xavier Woods was taken down early on, and Butch unloaded on him on the mat. The New Day member managed to reverse a tackle into the corner and send Butch into the turnbuckles before Xavier was locked in the joint manipulation hold.

Woods countered Butch with a leg sweep and a dropkick before the match headed outside, with the King of the Ring winner taking a drop on the apron. After a break on SmackDown, Butch stomped on Woods' hand and took him down with a kick. Woods countered him with a small package for the win.

Result: Xavier Woods def. Butch

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Sami Zayn told Adam Pearce that he was humiliated at WrestleMania and said that he would face anyone who walks through the door of the locker room to redeem himself. Drew McIntyre was the one to walk out and despite Zayn asking him not to, Pearce booked the match.

Ludwig Kaiser, formerly known as Marcel Barthel from NXT, was out next to introduce GUNTHER to the crowd. The Ring General made his SmackDown debut.

GUNTHER vs. Joe Alonzo on WWE SmackDown

's symphony of destruction is underway on the blue brand! Music to Ludwig Kaiser's ears. @Gunther_AUT 's symphony of destruction is underway on the blue brand! #SmackDown Music to Ludwig Kaiser's ears.@Gunther_AUT's symphony of destruction is underway on the blue brand! #SmackDown https://t.co/mkfjkWnS5w

GUNTHER hit an early hip toss before Joe Alonzo tried to run away. The former Imperium member caught him and set him up in the corner with a chop before dropping him with a big boot.

Alonzo took some more chops to the chest before GUNTHER dropped him in the ring. The former NXT UK Champion hit his signature powerbomb and picked up the easy win in his debut match on SmackDown.

Result: GUNTHER def. Joe Alonzo

Grade: C

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez (formerly Raquel Gonzalez) was backstage and revealed that she was also on the blue brand now.

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss were out next, and Corbin blamed Moss for his loss at WrestleMania. Corbin said that Moss was getting too big for his suspenders and that his jokes were terrible.

Corbin told Moss to tell him a joke like his job depended on it, and Madcap made fun of him in return. A brawl broke out, and Corbin was dominated and tossed out of the ring by his former best friend.

Ronda Rousey was backstage, and Adam Pearce told her that he will try to get an answer from Charlotte about the 'I Quit' match by tomorrow.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Sami Zayn left the ring early on, and Drew McIntyre chased him out before dropping Sami on the barricades. The former WWE Champion sent him back in the ring but Sami tried to bail once more through the entrance ramp.

Drew chased him down and dragged him back to ringside before sending him through the ropes and back in to the ring. The Scottish Warrior set up for the Claymore, and Sami managed to escape one last time before disappearing into the crowd as the referee counted him out.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn via countout

Grade: B-

Lacey Evans was back on SmackDown with a new persona. We got an emotional promo about her childhood before moving on to the next match.

Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan had control of the match and got a few early pin attempts before Sasha Banks slapped her in the face. The Legit Boss hit the backstabber and sent Morgan outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Banks got the double knees in the corner but took a knee strike from Liv off a counter. The two were on the top rope, and the Women's Tag Team Champion hit a superplex, but Morgan rolled her up, getting the pin.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Sasha Banks

Grade: B

Roman Reigns was out next on WWE SmackDown and said that despite beating Brock at WrestleMania, he still had a lot to accomplish. Roman added that the Usos needed to get two more titles by unifying the tag team titles as well.

Reigns instructed his cousins to go to RAW and secure the tag team championship there in the name of The Bloodline. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted Roman and stepped into the ring, but The Tribal Chief stopped him from speaking.

Roman said that he knew why Nakamura was there and gave him a hug to make up for Boogs' injury. The Usos took Shinsuke down with tandem superkicks before celebrating with the Tribal Chief as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

We got some great debuts like GUNTHER and Raquel Rodriguez while Butch made his in-ring debut. Roman Reigns announced his plans for the tag titles while Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte to an I Quit match.

Edited by Debottam Saha