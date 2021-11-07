How did The Undertaker meet Michelle McCool?

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been together for years. While speaking on his The Last Ride documentary, The Undertaker revealed how he had fallen in love with his wife, Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, stated in the interview that he fell in love with McCool when he saw her throw a football during a WWE program.

The Undertaker described how he found McCool different from everyone. The WWE icon claimed he was attracted to his wife's desire to be better and her work ethic:

“I was attracted to her desire to be better and her work ethic. It was not the blue eyes, blonde hair, kicking body. I never seen a girl throw a football like that.” (H/T: Essentially Sports)

McCool herself had previously joked about how her husband fell in love with her because she knew how to throw a football:

“He really fell in love with me because I knew how to throw a football.”

In his documentary, The Undertaker detailed even more about how he fell in love with his third wife.

The former WWE World Champion said it was a TV day and he had a little football. The Undertaker was throwing it around with others, and McCool happened to walk out, pick the ball up, and throw it about 35-yards away.

“It was a TV day and I had a little football. So we were throwing the football in the arena. She just happens to walk out, picks it up, and throws about a 35-yard spiral, just scorched it. I kid you not. I had never seen a girl throw football like that.”

The Undertaker retired in 2020

During the final episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary, The Undertaker announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

At Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker addressed the WWE Universe and officially confirmed his retirement.

The Deadman gave an emotional speech, and a ten-bell salute was also given in honor of the WWE legend.

