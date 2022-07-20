Gunther and female WWE Superstar share first picture together since their reported marriage 

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has shared the first image of himself and his new wife, fellow WWE Superstar Jinny, since their reported marriage.

The former NXT UK Champion left behind WWE's developmental brand and his old name, Walter, just after WrestleMania this year. Gunther debuted on the main roster accompanied by his former Imperium stablemate Marcel Barthel, now known as Ludwig Kaiser.

The Austrian-born Superstar has been feeling a little bit more romantic lately, supposedly tying the knot with his partner and fellow WWE Superstar Jinny. The two spent time together on NXT UK, which is where Jinny still plys her craft.

The happy couple uploaded their first picture since their nuptials to the Intercontinental Champion's official Twitter account. The post features a selfie of the two Superstars standing in a mirror, looking particularly loved-up:

The Ring General recently defeated Ricochet to capture the Intercontinental Championship, his first taste of main roster championship gold.

The WWE Universe reacts to Gunther's tweeted photo

The WWE Universe has also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and good wishes with The Ring General.

One fan stated that the main roster, SmackDown, in particular, could use Jinny's talents:

Another fan stated that as long as the imposing Ring General is happy, then we could all be:

One fan told the former NXT UK Champion that he was winning at life:

Another fan offered a heartwarming message, stating that they loved seeing happy couples:

The Ring General has been fiercely aggressive in WWE programming as of late, even dishing out punishment to his teammate, Ludwig Kaiser.

It will be interesting to see how long Gunther's Intercontinental Championship run lasts.

