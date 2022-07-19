WWE RAW Results: Title changes hands multiple times; Former Universal Champ returns - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 18th, 2022)

Titus O'Neil kicked off RAW and announced that he was the Global Ambassador for WWE and welcomed us to the show. Becky Lynch was out next and said that she secured herself a RAW Women's Title match at SummerSlam. Bianca Belair came out and said that this SummerSlam she was looking to get revenge for last year when Lynch beat her in 26 seconds.

Carmella came out and was trash-talking Belair before she and Becky started beating up the champ. Becky got the Manhandle Slam on Belair before we headed for a break.

WWE RAW Results (July 18th, 2022): Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella - RAW Women's Championship match

Bianca started off strong and got a few backbreakers but was sent outside. When she tried to get back into the ring, Carmella caught her with some big stomps and sent her back outside. Belair barely managed to beat the count before we headed for another break on RAW.

Back to the match, Carmella reversed a front slam and sent Belair into the ropes before getting a near fall. Belair speared her into the corner before Mella took a stalling vertical suplex. Carmella slapped Belair in the face and the champ was furious. Belair rushed Mella with the KOD and picked up the sudden win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Carmella to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Grade: B

The Street Profits were backstage and said that Jeff Jarret would make sure the Usos don't cause any trouble at SummerSlam. MVP came in and booked a match between Omos and Dawkins because they said that they 'wanted the smoke'.

Kevin Owens was out next on RAW with the return of the KO Show and his guest tonight was Riddle. Riddle said that KO promised him a Mountain Dew Baja Blast but Owens said that he didn't know what Riddle was talking about.

WWE @WWE



Is that so,

#WWERaw "There's something about you that I admire. I thought I need to be more like @SuperKingofBros !"Is that so, @FightOwensFight "There's something about you that I admire. I thought I need to be more like @SuperKingofBros!"Is that so, @FightOwensFight?#WWERaw https://t.co/qXnSHG1SpE

Owens said that the Ezekiel debacle made him a little crazy and he had to take some time off from the ring. In his time off, KO had been watching Riddle and admired how he always kept his cool in any situation.

Owens proposed an alliance, Bro-KO, but Riddle called him the biggest liar. KO tried to say that Randy Orton was also a deceptive individual, but Riddle got very angry and got in his face.

While Riddle was about to attack KO, Seth Rollins' music hit, and when Riddle turned to face the entrance ramp, Rollins attacked him from behind. Rollins got two stomps on Riddle before RAW moved on.

Backstage on RAW, Rollins was gloating about his attack on Riddle and Ezekiel said that he was not going to allow him to do whatever he wanted.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Priest was in control early on but Rey came in with a hurricanrana off the top rope and sent him into the turnbuckles. Rey got a big senton and a DDT off a counter before getting a near fall.

Rey was getting ready for the 619 but Finn Balor ran a distraction. Dominik attacked Finn at ringside but was overpowered before Rey came in with a dropkick from the ring.

Back in the ring, Rey tried for the 619 once more but was met with a big boot. Rey finally managed to get the 619 but Damian reversed the Frog Splash before getting the Razor's Edge and picking up the win.

Result: Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio

After the match, Judgment Day brought chairs into the ring and threatened to take Rey's head off if Dom didn't join them. Mysterio Jr. begged them to stop and agreed to join them but Priest said that that wasn't how it worked before trying to take both the Mysterios out with the steel chairs, but the father-son duo managed to escape.

Grade: B+

Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel on RAW

The two were trading shots off the bat and Rollins got a big kick before unloading on Ezekiel in the corner. Ezekiel was sent outside and Seth went for a dive but it was reversed and Rollins went into the barricades. Back in the ring, Rollins hung Zeke up in the corner and hit a knee to the back of his head before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Zeke reversed a stomp and got a powerbomb before Rollins got a kick to the back of his head. Rollins tried for a springboard move but took a knee strike. Rollins got a superplex/vertical suplex combo for a near fall before Zeke reversed the pedigree. Rollins got the stomp and picked up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel

Grade: B+

Omos vs. Angelo Dawkins on RAW

Undisputed Tag Champs The Usos were out to watch Omos beat up Dawkins. Omos got some big moves early on but Dawkins trapped his leg on the ropes before beating him down in the corner.

MVP tripped Dawkins from ringside and the referee called for a disqualification. Adam Pearce came out and booked a tag match with MVP and Omos facing the Street Profits since Montavius couldn't stay out of the match.

Result: Angelo Dawkins def. Omos via DQ

Grade: C

MVP & Omos vs. The Street Profits on RAW

The Usos ran a distraction early on and Omos got the advantage and hit a big splash on Dawkins after sending him into the corner. MVP was tagged in and got some big moves in but took a clothesline from Dawkins.

Tags were made and Ford took a big boot but Dawkins broke up the pin. Dawkins tossed MVP at the Usos at ringside before teaming up with Ford and beating down Omos in the ring. Ford got a big splash but Omos kicked out of his pin in a second.

Ford went up top again but the Usos pushed him off before the referee called for another DQ. The Usos beat the Profits down and Omos was upset that the champs interfered but decided not to say anything.

Result: The Street Profits def. MVP & Omos via DQ

WWE @WWE Will this be a preview of what's to come at #SummerSlam Will this be a preview of what's to come at #SummerSlam? https://t.co/PKRCVGvBEf

Grade: C

The Miz was backstage and said that he will host Logan Paul on Miz TV tonight.

Theory was out next on RAW and said that no one liked him because they were jealous of him. AJ Styles came out and said that they weren't, Theory is just a "Jacka**".

Theory made fun of AJ's career while pointing out that he himself got everything handed to him from day one. Styles said that he was proud of his background and punched theory out of the ring.

Dolph Ziggler walked out to spectate the next match before we headed for a break.

AJ Styles vs. Theory on RAW

Styles was on the attack early on and sent Theory outside before sending him into the corner when he got back in the ring. Styles got a backbreaker and a kick to the face sending Theory outside again.

Theory attacked Dolph at ringside for no reason before AJ kicked him back out of the ring. Back after a break on RAW, Theory got a big dropkick before getting the A-Town Down for a near fall.

Theory tried to drop AJ on the announcers' desk but Dolph was in the way. AJ rolled back into the ring and Dolph got a superkick on Theory while the referee was looking away. Theory got up and was complaining to the ref like a fourth grader before AJ came in and hit the Styles Clash on him for the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. Theory

Grade: B+

Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke on RAW

Asuka and Nikki kicked things off and the match went outside early on before Dana Brooke was pinned by Akira Tozawa for the 24-7 Championship. Nikki pinned Akira, Alexa pinned Nikki, Doudrop pinned Alexa, Tamina pinned Doudrop and Dana pinned Tamina, getting the title back from her.

Back to the main match, Asuka locked in the Asuka Lock on Nikki and made her tap out before getting the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke def. Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina

WWE @WWE Multiple 24/7 Champions were crowned, but the night ends the way it started with @DanaBrookeWWE as the champ! #WWERaw Multiple 24/7 Champions were crowned, but the night ends the way it started with @DanaBrookeWWE as the champ! #WWERaw https://t.co/LLc7DvnZwH

Grade: B

The Miz was out next with his Miz TV special main event and called Logan Paul out to the ring. Miz wanted to reminisce about the good times they had together but Paul showed us footage of the post-match attack on him.

Miz tried to say that he was teaching him something but Paul challenged him to a singles match at SummerSlam. Miz warned him, saying that there was no way Paul can match up to him in the ring, and denied the challenge.

WWE @WWE



@LoganPaul #WWERaw "YOU are a rookie and you have to earn the right to face me ... so your challenge is denied." - @mikethemiz "YOU are a rookie and you have to earn the right to face me ... so your challenge is denied." - @mikethemiz @LoganPaul #WWERaw https://t.co/qz9tIZ4tlG

Paul said that he was in his prime and was motivated to prove him wrong. He said that he will host his own version of Miz TV next week on RAW before talking about his tiny b***s. Miz was very cross and accepted the challenge before a brawl broke out and Logan tossed Miz out of the ring.

Ciampa snuck up behind Paul and attacked him, setting him up for an attack from the Miz but Logan was able to fight out of it and escaped. Miz got on the mic and said that this was his house and that he was awesome before RAW went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

It was an entertaining episode of RAW as we head towards SummerSlam. Seth Rollins attacked Riddle tonight on RAW while Judgment Day destroyed the Mysterios.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far