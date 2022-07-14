Gunther seemingly marries fellow WWE Superstar

It appears that Gunther has even more to celebrate than just being WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The former WALTER was brought up to the SmackDown roster earlier this year and has seen great success and a substantial push. He even recently defeated Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

A recent report from WWF Old School states that the former NXT UK Champion recently got married to NXT UK Superstar Jinny. To further back up their claims, Jinny now lists Gunther's real last name on her Facebook profile, which also states that she's currently married. Jinny hasn't competed for NXT UK since November of 2021 but has been used as an interviewer as of late with WWE on BT Sport.

Will Gunther break the WWE premium live event drought of the Intercontinental Championship?

The WWE Intercontinental Championship hasn't been defended at a premium live event since WrestleMania 37.

This is a far cry from how this championship used to be treated decades prior, when it was often considered a stepping stone to the WWE Championship.

Gunther's current storyline with former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has garnered a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. If these two men manage to compete for the championship on July 30 at SummerSlam, the former WALTER will break a 17 month curse.

There haven't been many success stories as of late when it comes to NXT Superstars moving to the WWE main roster. But you can't deny that since the former NXT UK Champion's SmackDown debut in April, the company has gone out of its way to present the former WALTER as a very big deal.

If he manages to defend the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, it would go a long way in telling the WWE Universe how management feels about him going forward.

