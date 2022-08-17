7 times WWE Superstars responded to marriage/dating proposals from their fans

Over the years, many WWE fans have developed crushes on their favorite superstars. Otis, for example, was attracted to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus growing up. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan admitted to having a big crush on John Cena when she was younger.

Some fans took their admiration for their favorite superstars to another level, asking their wrestling crushes out on dates. A few even proposed to WWE wrestlers at wrestling events and shows. Although many "marry me" signs have gone unaddressed by talent at live events, a few wrestlers have responded to some of their fans' dating and marriage proposals.

Here are seven times WWE Superstars have responded to marriage/dating proposals from their fans.

#7 & #6 & #5. A fan paid $400 to ask Alexa Bliss out on a date, and two others proposed to her

During an interview with Charly Caruso in 2017, a fan named Robby Rob James sent a question to Alexa Bliss, asking if she would marry him. Bliss, in character, quickly turned down the guy's proposal.

Little Miss Bliss dubbed the guy's proposal "tacky," stating that he had blown his chance.

"Tacky proposal, Charly. Tacky, please. [Anything he can do to persuade you?] No, blew his chance, already. Would you marry that? No," she said. (0:16 - 0:26)

In 2019, another young fan proposed to the former RAW Women's Champion at an autograph signing. The 31-year-old jokingly accepted his proposal and took a photo with him carrying the ring.

About a year later, Bliss was in a relationship with musician Ryan Cabrera when she received a dating proposal from another one of her fans. A fan named Antonio reportedly paid $400 on Cameo to ask Bliss out on a date.

The 31-year-old responded to Antonio's proposal, kindly turning it down and clarifying that she was in a relationship.

"Hi Antonio, first, I just wanted to say thank you so much for your message, that was so sweet of you to write me. I'm extremely flattered with your request, but unfortunately, I am seeing someone. But, I know there is someone out there for you," she said in a Cameo video. (0:00 - 0:17)

Bliss is currently married to Cabrera. Earlier this year, the couple tied the knot in Palm Desert, California.

#4. A woman got down on one knee and proposed to Jon Moxley

Kelsey @kelseyyblair_ #RoyalRumbleAxxess I can not believe I did this with my ring back at the hotel #DeanAmbrose @DeanAmbroseNet I can not believe I did this with my ring back at the hotel 😤#RoyalRumbleAxxess #DeanAmbrose @DeanAmbroseNet https://t.co/s08GZQRMXk

Between 2011 and 2019, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) competed in WWE. During his run, the former member of The Shield fell in love with former WWE host Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young). The couple started dating in 2013 before tying the knot four years later.

Although Moxley and Paquette's relationship was no secret as the couple appeared together on Total Divas, a fan named Kelsey decided to jokingly propose to the former WWE Champion during Royal Rumble Axxess in 2019. In response, Moxley looked at the camera with a confused face, gesturing with his hands as if he was surprised.

Kelsey later posted the photo on her Twitter account. Many fellow fans then commented on it, stating that they would have done the same.

Moxley and Paquette have now been married for over five years. In June 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Nora Murphy Good.

#3. A high school girl asked Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) to be her prom date

After making history in the wrestling business, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) moved to Hollywood in the mid-2000s to become one of its biggest stars. Hence, many women have developed crushes on the former WWE Superstar, including actress Lana Condor.

In 2018, a high school girl named Katie Kelzenberg asked Johnson out to her prom. The teenager dressed like The Brahma Bull and made a video, asking him to be her date.

The Hollywood megastar responded to Kelzenberg's request in unexpected fashion, sending her a recorded message over her school's loudspeaker system:

"You might be thinking, 'What is The Rock doing on our intercom system? Well, I'm sending a message to a very special young lady. Now Katie, I'm sure you're very embarrassed right now, but I wanted to let you know I appreciate how cool and awesome you are," he said. (H/T: Insider)

Johnson then explained that he would not be able to make it because he was filming Jungle Cruise. However, he rented out a local theater for the girl and her friends and family to watch his movie Rampage.

Later, the WWE legend took to Instagram to reveal that he was impressed by Kelzenberg's charm and confidence to ask him out:

"I was so impressed by this young lady's charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ," Johnson wrote.

Johnson is currently married to Lauren Hashian. The couple tied the knot four years ago. They now have two daughters together.

#2. A fan proposed to WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose at a live event

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose After this Tuesday on

B E A UTIFULLLL #GodsGreatestCreation #wwebuffalo Just another day in the life of Mandy... 🤷‍♀️After this Tuesday on #SDLIVE I will be the winner of the #Fatal4way and go on to #Wrestlemania & make that Championship titleB E A UTIFULLLL Just another day in the life of Mandy... 🤷‍♀️😘 After this Tuesday on #SDLIVE I will be the winner of the #Fatal4way and go on to #Wrestlemania & make that Championship title B E A UTIFULLLL💛💛 #GodsGreatestCreation #wwebuffalo https://t.co/15kJ7SyZbK

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Mandy Rose signed with WWE. Since then, she has not wasted a chance to speak about her beauty and tell the WWE Universe that women want to be her and men want to be with her.

In 2019, a fan proposed to Rose at a live event in Buffalo. As the current NXT Women's Champion made her way to the ring, the fan held a sign saying, "Marry me, Mandy." The 32-year-old then headed over to him and responded to his proposal in character.

"You wanna marry Mandy? (laughs) Who doesn't wanna marry Mandy Rose?" she said.

The fan replied by saying that there is nobody that does not want to marry Rose, telling her that she was "amazing."

"Well, I'm good, thank you," Rose responded to the fan.

God's Greatest Creation then looked at the camera and stated that her main focus was Asuka before a Fatal-Four-Way Match on SmackDown to determine The Empress of Tomorrow's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Title.

The fan then told her that she could marry him after the bout, a proposal that she again turned down before finally heading to the ring.

#1. Carmella received an unexpected marriage proposal from a young fan

A young fan proposed to Carmella at a meet-and-greet in 2018

Carmella is currently referring to herself as "the most beautiful woman in WWE." One young fan probably agrees as he had proposed to the former SmackDown Women's Champion a few years ago.

During a meet-and-greet in 2018, the young fan took a knee and proposed to Carmella. The fans standing around then started chanting "yes!" Despite being shocked, the former SmackDown Women's Champion accepted the youngster's proposal and hugged him.

Carmella later took to Twitter to comment on the incident, stating that the young fan made her day.

"He literally made my day... omg my heart. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Carmella is currently married to Monday Night RAW color commentator Corey Graves. The two tied the knot earlier this year after dating for nearly four years.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell