"It is NOT okay to slap a wrestler's a***" - 5 times fans inappropriately touched current WWE women

Almost every superstar enjoys interacting with the WWE Universe. While John Cena previously had a rap battle with a fan, Mandy Rose chatted with another who proposed to her during a live event.

Meanwhile, a few members of the WWE Universe have sometimes stepped over the line. While some fans have previously attacked wrestlers, others have inappropriately touched a few female WWE Superstars.

Here are five times fans have inappropriately touched current WWE women.

#5. A kid slapped Alexa Bliss' backside

A young fan touched Alexa Bliss' backside at a live event

At a WWE live event in 2017, Nia Jax was carrying Alexa Bliss face down on her shoulder and heading backstage after a match involving Bayley when a young fan in the crowd slapped Little Miss Bliss' backside.

While Jax seemed shocked when the boy touched Bliss' behind, the current RAW superstar had no idea what happened at the time. However, Little Miss Bliss later commented on the incident after the footage went viral on social media.

"Well what had happened, I asked Nia [Jax] because she was carrying me over her shoulder, I was like 'was that you?' and she was like 'no!' And then we just walked back and laughed it off, but it was still one of those—I was very shocked it happened. I was like 'Oh my gosh, was that you!?' and she was like 'no!' It was just a little kid; kids do what they want," Bliss told GiveMeSport. (H/T: WrestleZone)

While Bliss remains an active competitor in WWE, the company released Jax from her contract last November. In a recent interview with Wives of Wrestling, the former RAW Women's Champion stated that she would never wrestle again.

#4. A fan inappropriately touched Xia Brookside during her entrance at a wrestling show

A fan inappropriately touched Xia Brookside at a wrestling show

Since 2018, Xia Brookside has been a member of the NXT UK roster. Last May, the 23-year-old was involved in an incident in which a fan seemingly inappropriately touched her body during her entrance at a wrestling show.

Brookside took to Twitter to address the incident, reminding fans that it is unacceptable to touch the backsides of wrestlers or lay hands on in-ring performers without their consent:

"Last night this happened to me, so here's your friendly reminder…It is NOT okay to slap a wrestlers a*** during their entrance. Or even lay your hands on them without permission. We are still people. Be respectful," she wrote.

Robbie Brookside's daughter has since deleted her tweet. Meanwhile, she continues to perform on NXT UK. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old has not competed for nearly a month since she and Eliza Alexander lost to the team of Sarray and Meiko Satomura.

#3. An excited young fan touched Natalya inappropriately during her entrance

A young fan inappropriately touched Natalya at a WWE show in 2014

For nearly a decade and a half, Natalya has regularly competed in WWE. Over the years, the veteran wrestler has probably had many interesting incidents. One incident that happened in 2014 saw a young fan inappropriately touch the former SmackDown Women's Champion's body.

As Natalya headed to the ring during an episode of Main Event, she decided to pose in front of a few fans when a young boy touched her breast.

The touch did not seem intentional. Hence, Natalya did not look bothered. She even high-fived the excited young fan afterward.

The 40-year-old is currently on the SmackDown roster. She recently competed in a Gauntlet Match for a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship. Nevertheless, she came up short.

#2. A fan grabbed Scarlett Bordeaux at a wrestling event

luchablog @luchablog please do not try to keep the wrestlers please do not try to keep the wrestlers https://t.co/f6VtwmToMY

Three months before signing a contract with WWE in 2019, Scarlett Bordeaux was wrestling at an AAA event in Mexico alongside a few other then-IMPACT Wrestling stars when a fan touched her inappropriately.

The incident happened during her match against Lady Shani when her opponent pushed her into the guard rail. A fan then grabbed Bordeaux.

Although she did not realize what the guy did at the time, the 31-year-old later addressed the incident after watching the footage, which went viral on social media:

"It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn't realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. (...) If you wouldn't want a stranger to grab you on the street, don't do it to a wrestler as they're putting their bodies on the line trying to entertain you. To the few who tried to justify this persons behavior- What I wear is completely irrelevant. Could be a string bikini or a snowsuit, it doesn't matter. My body is mine and you cannot touch me without my permission."

After being released last November, Bordeaux recently returned to WWE alongside her husband, Karrion Kross. The couple are currently on the SmackDown roster.

#1. Sasha Banks' incident at WWE Clash of Champions in 2019

FRANK @TheNextBlGThing Oh wow I just noticed this... who’s mans Oh wow I just noticed this... who’s mans https://t.co/zsk2cKxKjp

At the 2019 Clash of Champions premium live event, Sasha Banks went head-to-head against Becky Lynch. During their match, the two superstars took their fight into the crowd. However, as they headed back to the ring, a fan attempted to touch Banks' backside as she went over the barricade.

Although the fan's attempt to touch Banks' behind failed, he later grabbed her arm after she speared Lynch into the barricade a few inches away from him.

After the footage went viral on social media, The Boss took to Twitter to announce that she would sue the fan. Reports later stated that WWE was also investigating the incident and "will likely issue a lifetime ban to any fan involved."

Banks has been suspended from WWE since May after walking out during the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW.

