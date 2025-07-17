Roxanne Perez to add a new member to The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Roxanne Perez officially joined The Judgement Day on the June 30 episode of WWE RAW. She was selected as Liv Morgan's replacement to become one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, courtesy of Finn Balor, who displayed his manipulative tactics to get the job done.

That said, Roxanne and Raquel successfully defended the title in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match against three other teams at Evolution 2025. The duo also defeated The Kabuki Warriors in a non-title bout on the latest edition of the red brand. While it seems like Perez is gradually gaining ground in the stable, she could add her real-life partner, Drake Morreaux, to the group at SummerSlam 2025.

Morreaux is currently part of WWE's Legends & Future Greats (LFG) series, where upcoming stars compete for an opportunity to sign with NXT. That said, the star has continued to put his shoulder to the wheel to secure a contract with WWE, and Perez hasn't failed to support him.

In a shocking possibility, the 27-year-old could make his debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer and get added to The Judgement Day by his girlfriend.

That said, this angle is hypothetical at this point, and Drake Morreaux's debut at SummerSlam is not confirmed yet.

Finn Balor to cost Dominik Mysterio the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025?

This week's edition of RAW saw Adam Pearce confront Dominik Mysterio in a backstage segment. He further revealed that Dominik will be re-evaluated next Monday and will be forced to face AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025 if he is medically cleared. However, if this match happens, Finn Balor could betray the IC Champion and cost him the gold in his potential clash against Styles at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Balor was seen with all the titles accumulated by his stablemates, which include Dominik's IC Title, and claimed he was keeping it warm for him. Additionally, the 28-year-old had taken advantage of The Demon King and pinned him in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41 to win the gold.

Going with what played out on RAW, it seems The Prince hasn't forgotten about the moment and might still be interested in securing the championship. That said, he might turn on his stablemate during the high-stakes IC Title defense and cost him the gold.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is mere speculation. It remains to be seen what surprise the Triple H-led creative team has for fans.

