Finn Balor to finally cost top WWE star his championship at SummerSlam 2025? Potential explored

Finn Balor is seemingly doing a great job as the unofficial leader of The Judgment Day. Apart from recruiting Roxanne Perez to the faction, The Demon and JD McDonagh secured the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day on the June 30 episode of RAW. The stable has seemingly regained its position as one of the formidable factions in the company under his guidance. That said, amid the calm, Finn might be plotting his next move that could see Dominik Mysterio lose his Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Dominik is currently enjoying his reign, hiding behind a medical certificate that has declared him unfit to compete. The star hasn't defended the title since Money in the Bank 2025. ''Dirty'' Dom was initially scheduled to defend his gold against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but the match was called off by Adam Pearce after it was disclosed that Dominik was dealing with a real-life injury.

However, the latest edition of WWE RAW saw Pearce reveal that Dominik will be re-evaluated next Monday and will be forced to defend the IC Title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 if he is medically cleared. Given that the 28-year-old helped Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defeat The Kabuki Warriors in a non-title tag team match this past Monday, there is a possibility that The Judgment Day star may get cleared next week.

Ad

Trending

If this happens, Dominik Mysterio will have to defend the title against AJ Styles at The Biggest Party of The Summer. In a massive twist, Finn Balor might interfere during the bout and cost ''Dirty'' Dom the championship. The Prince was pinned by The Latino Cheat during the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship Match at WrestleMania 41, and the veteran has seemingly not forgotten that.

On this week's RAW, Balor was seen with the IC Title on his shoulder, among other titles accumulated by The Judgment Day. He later handed the belt to Dominik and claimed he was keeping it warm for the 28-year-old. However, just like he betrayed Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024, the 43-year-old could turn on Dominik and cost him the title in New Jersey next month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, this angle is speculative at this point.

Finn Balor to finally kick Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day after SummerSlam 2025?

If the above scenario becomes a reality, Finn Balor could finally kick Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day. The two have had a rocky relationship since last year, and it seemingly worsened when Dominik pinned Balor at 'Mania 41 to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Finn Balor has previously displayed his manipulative tactics by convincing his stablemates to add Roxanne Perez to the faction so he may easily manipulate JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and The Prodigy again and get the job done.

However, this angle is hypothetical at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.