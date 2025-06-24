Dominik Mysterio officially injured; future of WWE Intercontinental Championship announced by Adam Pearce

Dominik Mysterio has suffered an injury. This has now led to a top title match being canceled.

Ad

Adam Pearce was out on WWE RAW tonight talking to AJ Styles, where he mentioned that the star was unfortunately not going to have his match for the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions. He said that The Judgment Day was dealing with the injury bug, which meant that Styles' title shot would need to be paused for the foreseeable future.

He canceled the match and said that Mysterio is now injured.

Ad

Trending

There was no further clarity provided on what sort of injury Mysterio is dealing with currently, but he is the second Judgment Day member to face issues, after Liv Morgan. The star's injury is not expected to be serious, but he will not compete against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, and that match has been canceled for now.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There's no further elaboration on what is going to happen if he cannot defend his title in the near future. For the moment, he is retaining the title and is not being stripped of it.

The Phenomenal One agreed to the title match being postponed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!