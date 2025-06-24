Dominik Mysterio officially injured; future of WWE Intercontinental Championship announced by Adam Pearce

Dominik Mysterio has suffered an injury. This has now led to a top title match being canceled.
Adam Pearce was out on WWE RAW tonight talking to AJ Styles, where he mentioned that the star was unfortunately not going to have his match for the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions. He said that The Judgment Day was dealing with the injury bug, which meant that Styles' title shot would need to be paused for the foreseeable future.
He canceled the match and said that Mysterio is now injured.
There was no further clarity provided on what sort of injury Mysterio is dealing with currently, but he is the second Judgment Day member to face issues, after Liv Morgan. The star's injury is not expected to be serious, but he will not compete against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, and that match has been canceled for now.
There's no further elaboration on what is going to happen if he cannot defend his title in the near future. For the moment, he is retaining the title and is not being stripped of it.
The Phenomenal One agreed to the title match being postponed.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!