Dominik Mysterio betrays Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio turned on his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor, at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Mysterio was in action in a Fatal Four Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

At this year's Show of Shows, Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the IC title. Breakker started the match strong, taking control of the bout. For a few minutes, the match turned in The Judgment Day's favor as Balor and Mysterio worked together.

However, at one point in the bout, Dirty Dom received an opportunity to hit a 619 on The Prince. Without any hesitation, the former WWE North American Champion took his chance but was stopped in his tracks by an angry Balor.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's betrayal in the post below:

The Judgment Day's history is filled with betrayals. Dirty Dom and The Prince turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, respectively, at last year's SummerSlam.

On the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41, things did not look good between Dominik and Balor. Many believed either one of the two stars would end up turning on the other. Fans' suspicion finally came true at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen how the rest of The Judgment Day would react to Dom's betrayal.

